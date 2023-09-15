Priest who served in Oxnard charged in child pornography case

A Catholic priest who served at an Oxnard church for a little over a year has been charged with felony possession of child pornography, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Rev. Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara, 38, of Long Beach, allegedly possessed more than 600 images, including those showing minors under age 12, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The priest in the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit religious order was assigned to Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in Oxnard's La Colonia neighborhood from July 2021 through September of last year, church officials said. Since then, he has been in residence with the missionaries order in Long Beach, according to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Senior Deputy DA Howard Wise, who is prosecuting the case, said some of the alleged offenses occurred while Martinez-Guevara was stationed in Oxnard. He served at the local parish as a deacon and newly ordained priest, the archdiocese said.

The defendant was arrested Wednesday and booked into the main jail in Ventura. He remained there Thursday in lieu of $750,000 bail, jail records show. His arraignment is set at 9 a.m. Friday in courtroom 12.

Martinez-Guevara became the focus of an investigation after several reports were made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the district attorney's office said. In April 2023, a local task force focused on child exploitation and human trafficking started its own investigation.

Early this week, the Ventura County Superior Court issued a warrant for the priest's arrest. The next day, he was located in Long Beach and taken into custody without incident, officials said.

This story may be updated.

