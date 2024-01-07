Priest working at Franklin church removed from active ministry after reports of sexual misconduct, Diocese of Nashville says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A priest has been removed from public ministry amid the Franklin Police Department’s investigation into reports of sexual misconduct, according to the Catholic Diocese of Nashville.

In a statement released on Saturday, Jan. 6, the diocese said the priest in question served as the associate pastor at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, but he has been removed from his position at the parish.

According to the statement, St. Philip officials notified the Diocese of Nashville Safe Environment Office that a teen at the parish reported improper touching involving the priest. Representatives from the diocese and St. Philip immediately made a report to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS), per diocesan protocol.

Man accused of hitting wife with hammer, burying her body in DeKalb County

In addition, church officials said they followed the diocesan safe environment policy by retaining an outside investigator, who used to be an FBI agent, to investigate the report.

The diocese said its review board was promptly convened to evaluate the information available from the investigation, as well as advise the bishop. Based on the board’s recommendation, the priest was reportedly removed from active ministry.

In addition, “on the Diocese’s own initiative,” officials said the the investigative report and all available details were shared with police.

Man arrested for posting lewd photos of himself inside Giles County school, church

“That investigation is continuing with the full cooperation of the Diocese and its representatives, mindful of the due process accorded to all parties,” Saturday’s statement said. “The Diocese reiterates that any person who reasonably suspects that child sexual abuse has occurred is required by law to make a report to civil authorities. If the suspicion of abuse involves either an employee or volunteer in a ministry or a parish, a report should also be made to the Diocesan Safe Environment Coordinator.”

According to church officials, a detective from the Special Victim’s Unit said the case will be sent to the Williamson County District Attorney for review.

If you have any information regarding the priest who served as associated pastor at St. Philip, you are urged to call Detective Andrea Clark with the Franklin Police Department at 615-476-2809.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

News 2 reached out to Franklin officials for more information about the investigation, but they have yet to respond.

Meanwhile, the diocese said it provides victim assistance to those who may have been abused by someone in the ministries of the diocese or a parish, no matter how long ago it happened. You can find more information about reporting abuse and the victim assistance program by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.