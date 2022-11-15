Priest, New York businessman indicted on fraud charges linked Saint Francis Ministries

A Kansas episcopal priest and a New York businessman each face federal felony charges stemming from an FBI investigation involving Saint Francis Ministries, which provides foster care and social services in five states.

Prosecutors on Monday afternoon announced a federal indictment for Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina, and William B. Whymark, 50, of New York, alleging each participated in a conspiracy to defraud the faith-based nonprofit organization. Each faces counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

According to a federal indictment filed in the U.S. District of Kansas, the alleged fraud scheme began in 2018 after the charity’s board decided to contract with Whymark’s IT company WMK Research Inc. for the purpose of upgrading its computer systems.

Prosecutors allege Smith approved “fraudulent” and “overinflated” invoices submitted by Whymark during that time. Over the course of about three years, authorities allege Whymark was paid over $10 million that came through the course of “materially false invoices” paid by Saint Francis Ministries.

For doing so, authorities allege Smith received a $50,000 “kickback” from Whymark disguised as an authorized invoice. Smith is further accused of using the organization’s credit cards for personal expenses, including clothing, jewelry and family travel expenses.

Headquartered in Salina, Saint Francis Ministries, classified as a nonprofit religious organization, offers social services including foster care and adoption programs in Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to prosecutors.