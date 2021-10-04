Priests in Cyprus bless pets on World Animal Day

Reuters

Hundreds of animal lovers in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony on Sunday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, forgoing the usual fanfare due to COVID-19. This was the second straight year that organisers had to hold a drive-through ceremony to mark World Animal day - celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare - to ensure the safety of the animals and owners. The Philippines has recorded more than 2.5 million COVID-19 cases and more than 38,000 deaths and is one of Asia's worst-affected countries in terms of casualties and economic losses.