Prigozhin flies to Russia to collect weapons seized after coup

Yevgeny Prigozhin 'may relocate to Africa' where Wagner continues - AP

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary warlord who led a march on Moscow last month, returned to Russia to collect an arsenal of weapons including a personalised handgun.

Mr Prigozhin was expected to leave for Belarus under the deal to end the mutiny brokered by Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus. Instead, the Wagner boss and his private jet have been spotted travelling back and forth between Belarus and Russia’s two biggest cities.

Russian authorities launched a criminal investigation into the Wagner private military group, which Mr Prigozhin founded, after it seized a major Russian city and advanced towards the capital before the rebellion ended suddenly in a deal with the Kremlin.

As part of the deal, all charges against the businessman were dropped, leading to the return of the weapons and cash seized when police raided his offices, Fontanka, a well-respected St Petersburg news site, reported.

A 4x4 belonging to Mr Prigozhin was seen pulling up to an investigator’s office in central St Petersburg on Tuesday evening, with the Wagner boss and his aides seen carrying weapons to the car.

Wagner ride a tank with 'Siberia' written on its front in Rostov - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

Among the weapons given back to Mr Prigozhin, according to Fontanka, were two hunting rifles and a customised Glock pistol he was given by defence minister Sergei Shoigu as a gift, before they fell out in the bitter feud that led to the mutiny.

The Austrian-made handgun features an engraving of Mr Prigozhin’s name.

Fontanka earlier this week reported that local authorities also gave back 10 billion rubles (£87 million) in cash last weekend.

Police discovered the large sum of cash hidden in two minivans parked at local luxury hotels, and Mr Prigozhin reportedly sent in his personal driver to collect the money.

Kremlin officials confirmed that charges against Mr Prigozhin had been dropped but they made no comment about the seized property and funds.

The surprise move to hand cash and guns back to the man who, just weeks ago, threatened to overrun Moscow has turned Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, into a laughing stock among his supporters.

‘Relocate to Africa’

Igor Girkin, the former Ukrainian separatist commander, joked on Tuesday that “the way things are going” Mr Prigozhin’s troops might be offered a lift “at the expense of the state to follow through with” his mutiny.

Leonid Volkov, a close ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, complained of his colleagues getting their bank accounts blocked and losing millions of rubles in computer and video equipment in police raids in recent years before their organisation was formally banned.

“Each employee of our regional chapters still has a state-ordered block of funds on their bank account to the tune of 75 million rubles: that’s clearly more important than Prigozhin’s driver with a power of attorney,” he tweeted.

An improvised camp for Wagner fighters popped up at a disused military base in Belarus last week, but local residents said they have not seen a single mercenary arrive.

Mr Prigozhin never confirmed he was going into exile in Belarus, while Mr Lukashenko said only that the mercenary chief was free to stay or go. Some Russia watchers even suggested Mr Prigozhin might relocate to Africa, where Wagner is still operating.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.