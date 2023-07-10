Prigozhin met with Putin in Kremlin after Wagnerites' mutiny

Western intelligence sources say that Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, has been to Moscow and met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 1 July.

Source: French news agency Libération, citing sources in Western intelligence

Quote: "He’s in the Russian capital, according to Western intelligence sources.

Reports indicate that, since at least Friday, 1 July, Prigozhin has been held in the Kremlin, where he was summoned along with his main commanders.

He has reportedly met with Vladimir Putin, and has also been interviewed by General Viktor Zolotov, commander of the Russian National Guard and one of the Russian president's most loyal followers, and Sergei Naryshkin, Chief of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service."

Background:

