Prigozhin’s mutiny was a planned special operation – Danilov

The June mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group private military company was a special operation coordinated with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Aug. 8.

"Today we can already say that it was a special operation coordinated with Putin to expose those generals who were not entirely loyal to Putin and his entourage," said Danilov.

The official suggested that Kyiv is aware of the number of these generals. According to him, some of them are behind bars and have been relieved of duty.

Danilov said that the "divergences" within the Russian state will continue to gain momentum.

"And we believe that this will happen in the fall or winter of this year because the number of people who understand where Putin has led them to is increasing every day," he added.

When asked by a journalist about who could provoke the next uprising in Russia, Danilov said this question “requires time.”

He believes that it could be an unexpected figure who will be quickly supported by the people because in Russia, "love is just one step away from hate," suggesting that public opinion in the country could quickly turn against Putin’s rule.

Previously, The Washington Post reported that Russian intelligence agencies informed Putin about the Wagner mutiny at least several days before it took place.

