Prigozhin pictured half-naked as Putin says ‘Wagner does not exist’

A photograph of Yevgeny Prigozhin sitting in his underpants has been leaked online shortly after Vladimir Putin said that the Wagner Group no longer exists.

In the photograph, the mercenary leader is sitting on a small unmade bed inside a large tent waving at the camera. He is wearing a beige T-shirt that accentuates his belly, and black Y-fronts.

Data attached to the photograph showed that it was taken at 7.24 am on June 12, 11 days before Prigozhin announced his armed rebellion in Russia which then triggered Putin to denounce him as a traitor.

It is unclear who circulated the photo. It first appeared on Friday morning in Russian language chat rooms on the Telegram messaging app but it fits with an apparent campaign to undermine, embarrass and discredit the once feared mercenary warlord.

Last week, six photos were leaked to the media that appeared to show Prigozhin in a series of bizarre disguises wearing ill-fitting wigs and fake gnome-like beards.

This week, photos from a raid by Russian security forces on Prigozhin’s home in St Petersburg showed that a hospital bed had been set up in one of the rooms. An unnamed source said that Prigozhin had been suffering from cancer.

And now Putin has even denied that Prigozhin was Wagner’s real leader.

In an interview with the Kommersant newspaper, Putin confirmed that he had met with Prigozhin and 35 Wagner commanders on June 29, five days after their rebellion, to offer them the chance to fight under the Russian army.

“They would all be able to stick together in one place and to continue their service,” he said of his offer during the meeting. “Nothing will change for them. They will still be led by the same person who has been their real commander all this time.”

Kommersant said that Putin then named this “real” Wagner leader as “Grey-haired”, the military callsign for Andrei Troshev, a notoriously hard-drinking former Russian army colonel. He is a veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya and led Wagner forces into battle against ISIS forces in Syria in 2016.

Prigozhin was never in the Russian army and was instead nicknamed “Putin’s chef”.

Putin said that the 62-year-old Prigozhin had openly disagreed with him at their post-rebellion meeting when he offered the Wagner leaders the opportunity to join the Russian army.

“Many nodded when I said this,” Putin said of the Wagner commanders’ reaction to his offer. “But Prigozhin, who was sitting in front and did not see this, said after listening: ‘No, the guys do not agree with this decision’.”

Putin is known to hate traitors and people who cross him, often ordering his assassins to kill them. Analysts have said since his rebellion against Putin that Prigozhin needs to watch his back and Joe Biden quipped on Thursday that he now needs to watch what he eats to avoid being poisoned.

Wagner Group’s advertising on billboards across Russia has been taken down since its rebellion and the signage has been removed from the front of its headquarters in St Petersburg. The Kremlin has also sent out envoys to clients of its mercenary services in Africa to tell them that the Russian state will now deliver Wagner projects.

Now Putin has also said that the Wagner Group is finished as an entity.

“Wagner does not exist,” he said in his Kommersant interview. “There is no law on private military organisations. It just doesn’t exist.”

The Pentagon has said that it doesn’t know the whereabouts of Prigozhin and that Wagner was no longer playing a significant role in the war in Ukraine.

“At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine,” said Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary.

Wagner had claimed the capture of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in May, the Kremlin’s first battlefield victory for a year.

