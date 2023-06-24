Prigozhin replies to Putin: No one is going to come and surrender

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner PMC, has said that none of his fighters would surrender at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Prigozhin's audio message

Quote from Prigozhin: "The president is wrong about the betrayal of Motherhood. We are the patriots of our homeland; we fought before and we are fighting now. All the fighters of Wagner PMC. And no one is going to surrender at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else. We do not want the country to continue to live in corruption, deception and bureaucracy...

When we were told that we were at war with Ukraine, we went and fought.

But it turned out that ammunition, weapons, all the money invested in them are being stolen, and the officials are saving them for themselves just for the case that has come today when someone is taking it to Moscow ("someone" must be Prigozhin's reference to the Wagnerites – ed.).

Reminder: Putin said that the Russian Federation is fighting for survival, and they are trying to "organise a rebellion" in the country.

