Prigozhin ridicules nuclear strike idea in wake of alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Prigozhin criticized the shameful behavior of other Kremlin functionaries

Unidentified drones attacked the dome of the Kremlin’s Senate Palace overnight on May 3.

Moscow immediately accused Ukraine of the attack, claiming it to be an attempt on Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin's life.

Kyiv, in its turn, denied any involvement in the incident.

However, several Russian officials call for prompt and tough response to the alleged attack.

Thus, chairman of Russia's parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said he wanted to see the use against Ukraine of "weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime."

Commenting on these claims, Prigozhin said the Kremlin officials look like "clowns" due to their idle threats.

"I can say that the use of nuclear weapons in response to a drone is, of course, out of the question,” Prigozhin said.

“First of all, the person in charge of the fight against drones has to be tortured. We should find out how this could have happened at all, and then make every effort to ensure that we become a leading country in the development of UAV technologies and respond with the same drones. Otherwise, we look like clowns threatening to nuke a child's drone.”

