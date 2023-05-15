Prigozhin suggests granting Navalny Internet access to pursue further investigations

Yevgeny Prigozhin stated the high quality of ACF investigations

Prigozhin said that the head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Alexei Navalny, should be granted access to the internet in prison so that he can continue his work.

He made the suggestion while commenting on U.S. newspaper the Washington Post's claims that he had allegedly met in Africa with representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence for discussions.

Read also: Ukrainian serviceman dismisses Prigozhin's tantrums as false and exaggerated

Prigozhin claimed some "comrades from Rublyovka" were actually behind the leaked information about his alleged meetings with Ukrainian intelligence. Rublyovka is the informal name for a prestigious residential suburb in western Moscow where many of the country’s political, business and cultural elite have luxurious homes.

"Instead of engaging in nonsense, connect Lyosha Navalny to the Internet," Prigozhin said, using the familiar version of Navalny’s first name."

Read also: Prigozhin ‘offered to reveal Russian positions if Ukrainian defenders withdraw from Bakhmut’ — WP

He'll paint you a hell of a picture of f*cking dragons. And he will paint not only me, but also all the other comrades from Rublyovka. So don't try to replace Lyosha Navalny. You're not any bloody good at it. He’s much more professional."

It is difficult to say exactly how to interpret the words of Prigozhin, who is known for his media provocations, but his rhetoric, whatever its actual meaning, is increasingly showing signs of a confrontation between factions in the Kremlin, against the backdrop of the failure of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine and the upcoming counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which, according to some experts, could eventually lead to the collapse of the current Russian regime.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine