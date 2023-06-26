After Prigozhin's mutiny, another Russian ultranationalist said that Putin must 'transfer' his war powers if he can't win in Ukraine

A woman poses for a photo in front of the Wagner Group military vehicle on June 24, 2023 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, which mercenary forces under the command of Yevgeny Prigozhin seized in an armed rebellion. Feodor Larin/Getty Images

A day after the truce that averted a Moscow siege, ultranationalists gathered in the capitol.

If Putin can't secure victory in Ukraine, one of them argued, "he needs to legally transfer his powers."

On Sunday, as Moscovites processed the news from the previous night that their capitol had been spared a siege by mercenaries notorious for extreme brutality, a group of ultranationalists gathered and shared what amounts to extraordinary criticism in wartime Russia.

Their view was blunt: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is failing, and if Russia President Vladimir Putin can't fix that and achieve a victory, then he must surrender power.

"The whole current system is built on the irresponsibility of the elites," wrote Igor Girkin at the Angry Patriots Club meeting planned weeks before the Wagner Group armed rebellion. "If the president is not ready to take responsibility for the war, he needs to legally transfer his powers."

The nearly three-hour meeting of milbloggers in Moscow was broadcast on Telegram, the platform where the Kremlin has allowed a freewheeling culture of war reporting and commentary while trying to keep it off the state-controlled airwaves. It's there that Russian nationalists can safely congregate, for now, and share the stinging criticism of Russia's generals, oligarchs and, increasingly, Putin himself in apparent contravention of the draconian crackdown on war criticism that carries prison sentences often measured in years.

It's an open question now about whether Putin's regime can close these floodgates of criticism.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) in 2017 and Igor Girkin (right) in 2022. SERGEI ILNITSKY, Contributor/Getty Images

It was, of course, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the longtime Putin ally and Wagner Group chief, who was and remains one of the most well known and outspoken Russian nationalists. Even in the wake of his failed rebellion against military leaders, Prigozhin on Monday used his large social media following to push a version of his armed "march for justice" at odds with Putin's account.

"The Kremlin likely risks Prigozhin's armed rebellion expanding the window of acceptable anti-Kremlin criticism, particularly if the Kremlin does not intend to retaliate further against Prigozhin," the Institute for the Study of War wrote in a Sunday report. "The Kremlin's continued careful response to the armed rebellion will likely prompt other Russian nationalists to test Russian official reactions to more explicitly critical rhetoric."

Putin came to power over two decades ago by crafting a persona as a leader willing to use brute force for the sake of stability. But threats to that stability a year and a half into his Ukraine invasion are multiplying: Mounting war losses and claims of military incompetence; cross-border raids terrorizing some Russian communities; and now security forces in Moscow bracing to repel heavily armed Russian mercenaries led by Prigozhin.

Girkin, the organizer of the Angry Patriots Club, is no friend to Prigozhin. Girkin — a former FSB security operative who goes by the nom de guerre Strelkov, Russian for "shooter" — had warned that Prigozhin's Wagner Group could be a threat to Putin. And like Prigozhin, he has not shied from criticizing Putin at times often from a standpoint of arguing how much better Russia's war could be run, commentary that the Moscow meeting shows the regime is still allowing — or unable to stop.

