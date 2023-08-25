Prigozhin's plane crash: another video appears in the media
A new video of the plane crash involving Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has been posted by residents of the village of Kuzhenkino in Tver Oblast, Russia.
Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBC
Details: The video shows the sudden and almost vertical fall of the Embraer-135 business jet which may have been carrying Prigozhin.
RBC also posted footage from the field where Prigozhin's plane crashed. Residents report that after the plane crash, emergency services immediately cordoned off the site and ordered all those not involved in the investigation to stay outside the cordon.
Previously: The day before, Vladimir Putin, president of the aggressor country, spoke for the first time since the crash of the plane that, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, was carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner militants. He expressed his condolences to all the victims and spoke of Prigozhin's talents.
Background:
On the evening of 23 August, a small plane crashed in Russia’s Tver Oblast, and the Russians claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, was on board.
The Grey Zone Telegram channel, which is close to the Wagner Group, claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane had been shot down by air defence fire. It was also shared that a terrorist attack on board is being considered as a line of enquiry regarding the crash of Prigozhin's plane.
The Federal Air Transport Agency’s complete list of passengers on the plane that crashed in Tver Oblast on the evening of 23 August included Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group.
The Russian media saw a certain symbolism in the fact that the plane crash occurred on 23 August, exactly two months after the Wagner Group’s mutiny [Prigozhin announced his "march for justice" on the evening of 23 June – ed.].
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking revenge for the humiliation caused by the Wagner Group mutiny and ordered the assassination of their leadership.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had nothing to do with the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia.
