Prigozhin's plane crash: another video appears in the media

A new video of the plane crash involving Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has been posted by residents of the village of Kuzhenkino in Tver Oblast, Russia.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBC

Details: The video shows the sudden and almost vertical fall of the Embraer-135 business jet which may have been carrying Prigozhin.

RBC also posted footage from the field where Prigozhin's plane crashed. Residents report that after the plane crash, emergency services immediately cordoned off the site and ordered all those not involved in the investigation to stay outside the cordon.

Previously: The day before, Vladimir Putin, president of the aggressor country, spoke for the first time since the crash of the plane that, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, was carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner militants. He expressed his condolences to all the victims and spoke of Prigozhin's talents.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!













