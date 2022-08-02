Primaries in 5 states, Mckinney Fire rages, more storms to hit Kentucky: 5 things to know Tuesday

Michigan, Arizona, Missouri, Kansas and Washington to hold primaries

Five states host primaries Tuesday: Michigan, Arizona, Missouri, Kansas and Washington. Former President Donald Trump, Democratic infighting and abortion are among the chief issues that will help decide which party wins control of Congress and governors' offices in November. In Michigan, the primary features two themes that have run throughout the election year: congressional Democrats opposing each other because of redistricting and Democratic organizations helping Trump-endorsed candidates because they would presumably be easier to beat in the fall. Kansans will vote on whether to change the state constitution and allow the Legislature to outlaw abortions. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial primary features a proxy battle between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, the former running mates who might oppose each other for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Firefighters continue to battle McKinney Fire after two people found dead in vehicle

Firefighters in California continue to battle the McKinney Fire, after two people in the blaze's path were found dead. Fire personnel found two bodies inside a burned vehicle parked in a residential driveway west of the Klamath River community Sunday morning, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The people were not identified. The uncontrolled blaze grew to 86 square miles Monday morning, according to U.S. Forest Service’s Klamath National Forest division. The densely forested region in Northern California has experienced a long-term severe drought, according to AccuWeather. Lightning strikes and dry conditions caused the fire to explode to 18,000 acres in a matter of hours when it ignited Friday, CalFire Unified Incident Commander Darryl Laws said Monday evening.

Story continues

Forests and grasslands are burning at an alarming rate in the West. When will they regrow?

More storms expected to hit Kentucky

The death toll from last week's devastating flooding in Kentucky rose to 37 Monday as another round of severe storms threatens to bring further rainfall that could linger through Tuesday. High winds and even flash flooding is expected. At a press conference Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that five days after the flooding began, a minimum of "hundreds" of people remain unaccounted for in the state. The death toll is still expected to rise as search efforts continue this week. The governor encouraged residents to stay away from flooded areas and take shelter on higher ground. Beshear also shared concerns about high temperatures for residents once storms subside, especially those who haven't yet found stable shelter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, according to media reports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi will arrive in the capital Taipei on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit the self-ruled island in more than 25 years. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, though Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign country. The U.S. has long embraced a murky middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without infuriating Beijing. President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense militarily if China invaded to take over the island. China warned of "consequences" for Pelosi visiting Taiwan.

MLB trade deadline is nearly here

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and there already have been some big deals made. On Friday, the Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for four prospects. The New York Yankees made the first big pre-trade deadline move when they acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees weren't finished dealing, trading for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino on Monday. Meanwhile another AL pennant contender, the Houston Astros, bolstered its lineup in a trade by dealing for Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini. Maybe the biggest name to move Monday was Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader, who was traded to the San Diego Padres. But as the trade deadline approaches, much of the attention will be focused on the Washington Nationals, who reportedly are listening to trade offers for star outfielder Juan Soto.

Is your team trying to trade for Juan Soto? If not, it should be. How competition stacks up

New York Yankees are making it clear at MLB trade deadline: World Series or bust | Opinion

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Primaries, McKinney Fire, MLB trade deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday