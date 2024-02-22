Primary 2024: Candidates are familiar, but Ventura County's 3rd District looks different

The race for Ventura County's 3rd District supervisor looks a bit like a rematch, with the two candidates from 2020 back on the ballot. But the district itself is different, in ways that could make it a tougher re-election race for Supervisor Kelly Long.

Long, a Camarillo resident, is running for her third term on the board. She faces two challengers in the March 5 primary: Kim Marra Stephenson, a teacher from Camarillo who ran against Long in 2020; and Heather Schmidt, a public policy consultant who lost a bid for Camarillo City Council in 2020 and now lives in Oxnard.

If one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, she will win the seat outright. If not, the top two will advance to the November general election.

In the 2020 primary, Long and Stephenson were the only two candidates, and Long won by a margin of 56% to 44%.

But the 3rd District of 2024 isn't the same as the one of 2020.

Back then, the district consisted of the cities of Camarillo, Santa Paula, Fillmore and Port Hueneme, plus some of the surrounding unincorporated areas. All five supervisorial districts were redrawn in 2021, and the 3rd District lost Port Hueneme and some parts of Camarillo, and gained the eastern edge of the city of Oxnard as well as El Rio and Nyeland Acres, two unincorporated communities just north of Oxnard.

The overall effect was to trade some predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhoods for areas that are generally lower income and more heavily Latino.

The 3rd District is now about 50% Latino, up from 40% in the last election. And it is now 47% Democrat, up from 42% in 2020, according to voter registration statistics from the California Secretary of State's Office. Republicans accounted for 29% of the district's voters in 2020 and are now at 25%.

It all adds up to a potentially tougher road to re-election for Long, a Republican, and an opportunity for Stephenson, a Democrat. Schmidt is former Democrat who is now registered as a "No Party Preference" voter.

"If there hadn't been redistricting, just looking at Kelly Long's performance in the past, having won handily last time, I'd say she's got it in the bag," said Herb Gooch, a professor emeritus of political science at California Lutheran University and a longtime observer of local politics. "But that's not the case with this redistricting."

County offices are nonpartisan, and the ballot does not list the candidates' party affiliation. But many voters do take the candidates' parties into account, and the two major parties are very involved in local campaigns. Gooch said he thinks Stephenson's odds of winning depend on Democrats' efforts to register voters and encourage turnout among Latinos in El Rio, Nyeland Acres, Santa Paula and Fillmore.

"Those are tougher areas for Kelly Long," Gooch said. "Those are areas that would be much more favorable to Kim Marra Stephenson."

How much does party matter?

Incumbent Kelly Long, from left, Heather Schmidt and Kim Marra Stephenson are candidates for the Ventura County District 3 supervisor's seat.

Long has already won two elections when the district had significantly more Democrats than Republicans, though the margin is bigger now. She said representing the new version of her district has been "a pleasure." People in El Rio, Nyeland Acres and the other new areas have the same priorities as anyone else, she said: public safety, a strong health care system and a county government that's responsive to the needs of their community.

"When I talk to people, they don't look at my party," Long said. "They just look at me as their supervisor. ... The political atmosphere has gotten so extreme. I'm a leader that brings the community together and doesn't bring in the politics."

Given the demographics of the district, Stephenson has more incentive to remind voters of her party. She said she welcomes the endorsements she's gotten from elected Democrats and the support of Democratic Party organizations, but her first answer when voters ask about her party is to remind them that supervisor is a nonpartisan office.

"If they're interested in my party, I tell them," Stephenson said. "You don't want that to be front and center, but it is what it is, because it tells people what your values are."

Schmidt said her campaign is emphasizing good governance and increasing the supply of housing, and she doesn't consider either to be a partisan issue.

"Political party is totally irrelevant to local public-sector services," Schmidt said. "It's not relevant to trash pickup, it's not relevant to road maintenance. ... I think we need to get away from 'Democrats believe this' and 'Republicans believe that' and there's no compromising."

'A forgotten community'

The 3rd District is more diffuse and geographically diverse than the other four in the county. The other districts are all centered around one of the county's largest cities — Ventura, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks or Simi Valley — while the 3rd District is a collection of smaller communities that, on the surface, might appear to have little in common. It even includes the Lockwood Valley, a 90-mile drive from Camarillo into the Los Padres National Forest.

"You have people living in some of the wealthiest areas of the county, like the Spanish Hills area, being lumped in with areas in Santa Paula or Oxnard that are experiencing incredible hardship," Schmidt said. "Yesterday, I was in Camarillo in the morning, and it was a totally different conversation than the one I had in the afternoon in Fillmore."

Some of the new areas of the 3rd District are what Stephenson calls the "most vulnerable" parts of the county. That includes El Rio and Nyeland Acres, which are both somewhat rural, somewhat urbanized areas on the north side of Highway 101, just outside of the Oxnard city limits.

Both areas have historically been underserved by the county and other public agencies. El Rio was only connected to a sewer system in 2011, and Nyeland Acres has no parks or schools and had no public facilities of any kind until a community center and Boys & Girls Club opened in an old school building in 2009. The county is planning to replace that center with a newly built one within the next few years.

"Nyeland Acres has long been a forgotten community, and ignored by the county as far as services," said Mary Anne Rooney, who has lived in the area for eight years and co-founded a community services nonprofit called Nyeland Promise. She is also an elected member of the Port of Hueneme Board of Harbor Commissioners.

Rooney is a Democrat but says she isn't very involved in the party. She supports Stephenson in the 3rd District race because she said she hasn't been satisfied with Long's representation of her neighborhood. She also objects to Long's vote in favor of the 2021 redistricting map, which severed Nyeland Acres and El Rio from Oxnard.

"We want a supervisor who's going to listen to the residents of our community and strongly advocate on their behalf," Rooney said. "I believe Kim will listen to the community."

For example, Rooney said, Nyeland residents have been asking for sidewalks on some of the neighborhood's busiest streets, and the county hasn't taken any action on the matter. And she isn't satisfied with the pace of progress toward a new community center.

The county has secured $10.5 million in grants to pay for the community center project and has hired an architect to start designing it. Long said she's proud of the progress the county has made since she's taken over the district, noting that a long line of supervisors before her were not able to get the funds for a new community center.

"I know there are some that say things don't go fast enough, and I agree, but we are going as fast as we possibly can," Long said. "The private sector sometimes moves quicker, but we are collaborating with cities, the state, the federal government, and we have to make sure everyone is working together to get things done."

Oil, firefighter groups spend big for Long

Schmidt said she thinks that in local races, political parties matter more for fundraising than they do for winning votes or governing. And so far in the 3rd District race, Long has raised much more money than Stephenson, who in turn has raised much more than Schmidt.

Through Feb. 17, Schmidt's campaign had raised about $21,000 and spent roughly the same amount, leaving her with virtually no cash balance, according to records filed with the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder's Office. Almost $8,000 of Schmidt's fundraising was a loan to her own campaign.

Stephenson's campaign has raised about $92,000 and spent about $18,000. She reported about $77,000 in cash on hand, as of Jan. 20.

Long's campaign has raised about $168,000 and spent around $16,000. It had a little under $150,000 in the bank on Jan. 20.

Long has also benefitted from even bigger spending by a pair of independent expenditure committees that support her reelection.

One such group, Ventura Working Families for Kelly Long for Supervisor, is funded largely by oil and gas interests and has spent about $140,000 supporting Long. The other group, California Coalition for Public Safety supporting Long for Supervisor, is sponsored by the Ventura County Professional Firefighters union and has spent about $134,000 campaigning for Long.

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

