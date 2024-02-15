Primary 2024: Who is running for Congress, state Senate and state House in York County?

In just a couple of months, voters will be casting a mail ballot or heading to the polls to nominate candidates for a variety of seats, including president, Congress and the General Assembly.

Tuesday marked the deadline for candidates to file their nomination petitions.

Some candidates do not face any competition in the primary while some races are crowded, such as the 92nd state House seat where five individuals will be vying for the Republican nomination.

State Rep. Dawn Keefer, who currently represents the 92 Legislative District, is running for a state Senate seat being vacated by Mike Regan.

Here is who is running for office:

10th Congressional District

The district covers Dauphin County as well as parts of Cumberland and York counties.

Here are the candidates:

John Broadhurst, Democratic

Shamaine Daniels, Democratic

Richard Coplen, Democratic

Blake Lynch, Democratic

Mike O'Brien, Democratic

Scott Perry, Republican

Janelle Stelson, Democratic

11th Congressional District

The candidates are:

James Atkinson, Democratic

Lloyd Smucker, Republican

The district covers Lancaster County and part of York County.

31st Senatorial District

State Senator Mike Regan announced earlier this year that he is not seeking re-election.

The candidates are:

Dawn Keefer, Republican

Mark Joseph Temons II, Democratic

The district covers part of both Cumberland and York counties.

In York County, it covers Dillsburg, Dover, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf, Wellsville, West York and York Haven boroughs as well as the following townships: arroll, Conewago, Dover, East Manchester, Fairview, Franklin, Manchester, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington, Washington and West Manchester.

47th Legislative District

Incumbent Republican Joseph Frank D'Orsie is the only individual running for the seat.

The district covers Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf and Wrightsville boroughs as well as the following townships: Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam, Manchester and Springettsbury (Districts 2, 3 and 7).

92nd Legislative District

State Rep. Dawn Keefer, the incumbent Republican, is running for the state Senate seat being vacated by Regan.

The candidates are:

Daniel Almoney, Democratic

Holly R. Kelley, Republican

Zachary R. Kyle, Republican

Marc S. Anderson, Republican

William Martin Wyatt, Republican

Matthew Grant Davis, Republican

The district covers Dillsburg, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Wellsville and York Haven boroughs as well as Carroll, Dover (District 2), Fairview, Franklin, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington and Washington townships.

93rd Legislative District

Incumbent Republican Paul Michael Jones is the only candidate seeking the nomination.

The district covers Cross Roads, Dallastown, Fawn Grove, Jacobus, Loganville, Shrewsbury, Stewartstown, Winterstown and Yoe boroughs and East Hopewell, Fawn, Hopewell, North Hopewell, Springfield and York townships.

94th Legislative District

Incumbent Republican Wendy Fink is the only candidate seeking the nomination.

The district covers Delta, East Prospect, Felton, Red Lion, Windsor and Yorkana boroughs and Chanceford, Lower Chanceford, Lower Windsor, Peach Bottom, Springettsbury (Districts 01, 04, 05, 06 and 08) and Windsor townships.

95th Legislative District

Two candidates, including incumbent Democrat Carol Hill Evans, are running for the seat.

Carol Hill Evans, Democratic

Jasmine Rivera, Republican

The district covers the City of York, North York and West York boroughs and Spring Garden Township.

169th Legislative District

Incumbent Republican Kate Klunk is the only candidate seeking the nomination.

The district covers Glen Rock, Hanover, Jefferson, New Freedom and Railroad boroughs and Codorus, Manheim, Penn, Shrewsbury and West Manheim townships.

196th Legislative District

Incumbent Republican Seth Grove is the only candidate running for the seat.

The district covers Dover, New Salem, Seven Valleys and Spring Grove boroughs and the following townships: Dover (Districts 1, 3 and 4), Heidelberg, Jackson, North Codorus, Paradise and West Manchester.

Primary day information

When: Tuesday, April 23. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Are you registered? Find the status of your voter registration online at vote.pa.gov. The deadline to register is April 8.

Mail-in ballot: Apply for a no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot online at vote.pa.gov or contact the local elections office. The deadline to apply is April 16.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Primary 2024: Who is running for office in York County, PA?