Primary 2024: Who is running for Congress, state Senate and state House in York County?
In just a couple of months, voters will be casting a mail ballot or heading to the polls to nominate candidates for a variety of seats, including president, Congress and the General Assembly.
Tuesday marked the deadline for candidates to file their nomination petitions.
Some candidates do not face any competition in the primary while some races are crowded, such as the 92nd state House seat where five individuals will be vying for the Republican nomination.
State Rep. Dawn Keefer, who currently represents the 92 Legislative District, is running for a state Senate seat being vacated by Mike Regan.
Here is who is running for office:
10th Congressional District
The district covers Dauphin County as well as parts of Cumberland and York counties.
Here are the candidates:
John Broadhurst, Democratic
Shamaine Daniels, Democratic
Richard Coplen, Democratic
Blake Lynch, Democratic
Mike O'Brien, Democratic
Scott Perry, Republican
Janelle Stelson, Democratic
11th Congressional District
The candidates are:
James Atkinson, Democratic
Lloyd Smucker, Republican
The district covers Lancaster County and part of York County.
31st Senatorial District
State Senator Mike Regan announced earlier this year that he is not seeking re-election.
The candidates are:
Dawn Keefer, Republican
Mark Joseph Temons II, Democratic
The district covers part of both Cumberland and York counties.
In York County, it covers Dillsburg, Dover, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf, Wellsville, West York and York Haven boroughs as well as the following townships: arroll, Conewago, Dover, East Manchester, Fairview, Franklin, Manchester, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington, Washington and West Manchester.
47th Legislative District
Incumbent Republican Joseph Frank D'Orsie is the only individual running for the seat.
The district covers Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf and Wrightsville boroughs as well as the following townships: Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam, Manchester and Springettsbury (Districts 2, 3 and 7).
92nd Legislative District
State Rep. Dawn Keefer, the incumbent Republican, is running for the state Senate seat being vacated by Regan.
The candidates are:
Daniel Almoney, Democratic
Holly R. Kelley, Republican
Zachary R. Kyle, Republican
Marc S. Anderson, Republican
William Martin Wyatt, Republican
Matthew Grant Davis, Republican
The district covers Dillsburg, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Wellsville and York Haven boroughs as well as Carroll, Dover (District 2), Fairview, Franklin, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington and Washington townships.
93rd Legislative District
Incumbent Republican Paul Michael Jones is the only candidate seeking the nomination.
The district covers Cross Roads, Dallastown, Fawn Grove, Jacobus, Loganville, Shrewsbury, Stewartstown, Winterstown and Yoe boroughs and East Hopewell, Fawn, Hopewell, North Hopewell, Springfield and York townships.
94th Legislative District
Incumbent Republican Wendy Fink is the only candidate seeking the nomination.
The district covers Delta, East Prospect, Felton, Red Lion, Windsor and Yorkana boroughs and Chanceford, Lower Chanceford, Lower Windsor, Peach Bottom, Springettsbury (Districts 01, 04, 05, 06 and 08) and Windsor townships.
95th Legislative District
Two candidates, including incumbent Democrat Carol Hill Evans, are running for the seat.
Carol Hill Evans, Democratic
Jasmine Rivera, Republican
The district covers the City of York, North York and West York boroughs and Spring Garden Township.
169th Legislative District
Incumbent Republican Kate Klunk is the only candidate seeking the nomination.
The district covers Glen Rock, Hanover, Jefferson, New Freedom and Railroad boroughs and Codorus, Manheim, Penn, Shrewsbury and West Manheim townships.
196th Legislative District
Incumbent Republican Seth Grove is the only candidate running for the seat.
The district covers Dover, New Salem, Seven Valleys and Spring Grove boroughs and the following townships: Dover (Districts 1, 3 and 4), Heidelberg, Jackson, North Codorus, Paradise and West Manchester.
Primary day information
When: Tuesday, April 23. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Are you registered? Find the status of your voter registration online at vote.pa.gov. The deadline to register is April 8.
Mail-in ballot: Apply for a no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot online at vote.pa.gov or contact the local elections office. The deadline to apply is April 16.
