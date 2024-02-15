Primary ballot sparse for area Congress, State Assembly candidates

Feb. 15—With nomination petitions now filed, there is only one race in the April 23 primary election for seats to represent Crawford County either in Congress or in the state General Assembly.

The lone primary race for nominations will be for the Republican Party's nomination for Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District.

The 16th District consists of all of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Butler and Lawrence counties and part of Venango County.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Butler, is seeking his party's nomination for an eighth term in Congress.

Kelly is being challenged by Tim Kramer of Forestville, Butler County. Kramer's nomination papers filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State list his occupation as unemployed.

On the Democratic Party ballot, Preston Nouri of Erie is the lone candidate. Nouri lists his occupation as entrepreneur.

In Pennsylvania General Assembly races for districts that include Crawford County, there are no primary races.

In the 6th District, Brad Roae, a Republican from East Mead Township and the current representative, is unopposed for the nomination for a 10th term.

On the Democratic Party ballot, Michael C. Walker, a Democrat from West Mead Township, is the only candidate to file for that party's nomination. Walker lists his occupations as a child protective services aid with Vallonia Industries of Meadville, and chief of operations with Blissful Meads LLC of Meadville.

In the 64th District, R. Lee. James, a Republican from Oil City and the current representative, is unopposed for the Republican nomination for a seventh term.

No Democratic candidate filed for that district.

In the 65th District, Kathy L. Rapp, a Republican from Warren and the current representative, is unopposed for the Republican nomination for an 11th term.

No Democratic candidate filed for that district.

