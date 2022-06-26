Primary confusion: New York starts two-part primary Tuesday, including Gov. Kathy Hochul

WASHINGTON – Like a Broadway musical – or an absurdist play – the state of New York is conducting primary elections in two acts this year: gubernatorial and certain state elections on Tuesday, congressional and other legislative races in late August.

Party disputes over redistricting led to the two-part primary set-up that could reduce turnout, increase friction between the parties and confuse large numbers of voters, political analysts said.

"It's a total mess," said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University's Maxwell School. "It was an embarrassment to the state ... It doesn't serve the interests of the voters."

Voters in the know will decide only certain state elections on Tuesday, including State Assembly races and spirited Democratic and Republican primaries for the governor's office.

New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, left, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, center, Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-NY), face off during New York's governor primary debate at the studios of WCBS2-TV, June 7, 2022, in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., the former lieutenant governor who ascended after Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment claims, is a big favorite over two challengers who have assailed her over the crime issue.

Impact of redistricting: Think Congress is too partisan now? Primaries could magnify division as the number of swing districts shrinks

Courts and redistricting: Who will control Congress for the next 10 years? It could come down to state supreme courts

The Republican gubernatorial primary features Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., a prominent conservative congressman, and Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House aide and the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Races for the U.S. House and the state Senate are currently scheduled for Aug. 23.

"It's kind of confusing," said Hank Sheinkopf, a long-time New York political consultant. "So it's a mess."

The New York primary, part one, highlights a busy voting day on Tuesday. The states of Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma and Utah are also holding primary elections.

Redistricting Follies

Like many states, New York struggled with drawing new congressional and legislative districts because the parties, particularly the majority Democrats, wanted to draw lines to benefit their candidates.

Story continues

At one time, New York tried to avoid the partisan problem by creating an independent commission to draw new districts. The commission deadlocked, however, and wound up offering the state legislature two sets of maps, one plan favoring the Democrats and the other favoring the Republicans.

What is gerrymandering?: Redistricting means new winners and losers

The Democratic-dominated legislature approved a map that heavily favored their party. Courts struck it down as a violation of an anti-gerrymandering provision in the constitutional amendment creating the redistricting commission. A judge wound up appointing a special master to develop an entirely new map that is now in use.

Along the way, the courts delayed primary races for congressional and state Senate candidates who will have to run within entirely new district maps.

Candidates could use time – some of them are running against former allies who were put into the new districts.

The Tuesday primaries: Hochul

But first come the statewide primaries on Tuesday.

One potential fallout from the split primaries, analysts said: lower voter turnout for all the races. That creates challenges for underdog candidates who lack high name recognition – a key factor in both the Republican and Democratic primaries for New York governor.

Hochul, the first female governor in New York state history, enjoys huge fundraising and poll advantages. State Rep. Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams have made rising crime rates a major issue against Hochul, but with little impact on pre-election polls.

Higher crimes rates will be a fall issue for New York candidates up and down the ballot, analysts said, especially incumbents.

"The issue here is crime," Sheinkopf said, and feeds into the national sense that "things are out of control."

Republican challengers

The Republican primary also features a big name: Giuliani.

Andrew Giuliani, whose father Rudy also worked as a lawyer for Trump during his protests of the 2020 election, is making his first run for public office.

Zeldin, a state senator before his election to Congress in 2014, has more experience and is considered the favorite. Businessman Harry Wilson and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino are also running in the Republican primary.

In a recent debate, Giuliani and others described Zeldin as insufficiently conservative and cited his past criticisms of Trump. Giuliani had to debate via video, having contracted COVID.

Zeldin attacked Giuliani for his lack of experience and his troubles in college; he also cited a Saturday Night Live skit about young Andrew acting up at one of his father's inaugurations as New York City Mayor.

“Listen, for someone whose claim to fame was that Chris Farley made fun of him on Saturday Night Live for being an obnoxious kid, who ends up becoming more obnoxious and getting kicked off the Duke golf team,” Zeldin said.

The winner of the Republican primary faces an uphill contest against Hochul in this very Democratic state.

Primary, part two: Party infighting

Several other candidates will be watching Tuesday's results, if only to get a gauge of turnout in the Aug. 23 contests.

They are already running heavily, especially those who find themselves running against familiar faces in newly created districts.

The most notable race features long-serving House members Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler running against each other in new district that encompasses both the he the Upper East and Upper West sides of New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez:AOC's 'tax the rich' dress: Who qualifies as wealthy? And how much are they getting taxed?

Stefanik:Elise Stefanik becomes next GOP conference chair, replacing Liz Cheney

The second primary also features infighting between progressive and more moderate Democrats.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is backing state senator Alessandra Biaggi in her race against Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who is head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Republicans are also having their fights in the wake of new congressional districts.

Many revolve around Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a major Trump backer and a member of House Republican leadership.

Stefanik is feuding with New York Republican Party chairman Nick Langworthy – she endorsed his opponent in a congressional primary.

A New York tradition

The two-primary set-up is confusing, frustrating and complex – it is not unprecedented.

At one time, analysts said, New York routinely had two sets of primary races, one for federal offices and the other for state positions. Some years, presidential primaries created yet another election day for New York voters.

"New York," Reeher said, "has a long and storied history of irrationality and dysfunction on election dates."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York starts two-part primary Tuesday, including Gov. Kathy Hochul