Primary election 2024: Here's who is running to represent Berks in Washington

Feb. 19—Voters in Berks County will lack choices in April when it comes to picking nominees to represent them in Washington.

The April 23 primary election will include three seats in the U.S Congress, however none of them will be contested on either the Democratic or Republican ballots.

Here's a complete list of who's running in each of the congressional districts that cover parts of Berks.

Incumbents are denoted by an asterisk.

4th Congressional District

Democrat

—Madeleine Dean

Republican

David Winkler

6th Congressional District

Democrat

—Chrissy Houlahan

Republican

Neil Young Jr.

9th Congressional District

Democrat

Amanda Waldman

Republican

—Dan Meuser