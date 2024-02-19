Primary election 2024: Here's who is running to represent Berks in Washington
Feb. 19—Voters in Berks County will lack choices in April when it comes to picking nominees to represent them in Washington.
The April 23 primary election will include three seats in the U.S Congress, however none of them will be contested on either the Democratic or Republican ballots.
Here's a complete list of who's running in each of the congressional districts that cover parts of Berks.
Incumbents are denoted by an asterisk.
4th Congressional District
Democrat
—Madeleine Dean
Republican
David Winkler
6th Congressional District
Democrat
—Chrissy Houlahan
Republican
Neil Young Jr.
9th Congressional District
Democrat
Amanda Waldman
Republican
—Dan Meuser