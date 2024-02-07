Primary elections are coming up. Here's what to know.

On March 5, voters will have a chance to cast their ballots.

The primary election helps narrows down the candidates - from presidential to local commissioner boards - who will then be on the November general election ballot.

Here's what to know about the March 5, primary election and what it means for Cleveland County commissioners and board of education candidates:

This year, on the local level, there are three seats open for county commission. A total of seven Republican candidates have filed and two Democrat candidates.

The Republicans are having a primary to narrow their list of candidates to three. The three Republicans that win the primary will be on the ballot in November with the two Democrats.

North Carolina has a semi-closed primary – which means you must vote in the primary that you are registered. So, registered Republicans must vote in the Republican primary, registered Democrats must vote in the Democrat primary, and registered Libertarians must vote in the Libertarian primary. Registered Unaffiliated can choose Republican, Democrat or Libertarian.

There are five Cleveland County Board of Education seats open. Thirteen Republican candidates and three Democrat candidates have filed. The Republicans are having a primary to narrow their list of candidates to five. The five Republicans that win the primary will then be on the ballot in November with the three Democrats.

Seventeen-year-old registered voters can vote in the March 5 primary election if they will be 18 by Nov. 5.

The deadline to register or make any changes to current registration is Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. This includes changing party affiliation. If someone misses the deadline, they will be allowed to same-day register and vote during early voting.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. All absentee ballots are due at the Board of Elections office by March 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Early voting for the primary election will be held at Eugenia H. Young Memorial Library, 104 Howie Dr., Shelby and H. Lawrence Patrick Senior Center, 909 E. King St., Kings Mountain from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., on weekdays from Feb. 15 to March 1 and on Saturday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On March 5, all 21 precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without a photo ID. If a voter cannot show photo ID when voting in person, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form.

For more information on the primary and general elections and to view sample ballots or see the full list of candidates, vistit clevelandcounty.com/main/departments/board_of_elections.php.

The Star is sending out questionnaires to Board of Education and County Commission candidates. Those questions and answers will be published ahead of the primary election.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Here's what to know about the March 5, primary election: