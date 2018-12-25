Is Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) A Healthy REIT?

Primary Health Properties Plc is a UK£844m small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in London, United Kingdom. REITs are basically a portfolio of income-producing real estate investments, which are owned and operated by management of that trust company. They have to meet certain requirements in order to become a REIT, meaning they should be analyzed a different way. In this commentary, I’ll take you through some of the things I look at when assessing PHP.

Funds from Operations (FFO) is a higher quality measure of PHP’s earnings compared to net income. This term is very common in the REIT investing world as it provides a cleaner look at its cash flow from daily operations by excluding impact of one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For PHP, its FFO of UK£60m makes up 84% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

In order to understand whether PHP has a healthy balance sheet, we have to look at a metric called FFO-to-total debt. This tells us how long it will take PHP to pay off its debt using its income from its main business activities, and gives us an insight into PHP’s ability to service its borrowings. With a ratio of 8.0%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take PHP 12.57 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

Next, interest coverage ratio shows how many times PHP’s earnings can cover its annual interest payments. Usually the ratio is calculated using EBIT, but for REITs, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. This is similar to the above concept, but looks at the nearer-term obligations. With an interest coverage ratio of 2.04x, PHP is not generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings. Typically, a ratio of greater than 3x is seen as safe.

I also use FFO to look at PHP’s valuation relative to other REITs in United Kingdom by using the price-to-FFO metric. This is conceptually the same as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, but as previously mentioned, FFO is more suitable. In PHP’s case its P/FFO is 13.97x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is slightly undervalued.

Primary Health Properties can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I’ve only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I’d strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for PHP:

