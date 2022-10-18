Primary Steele dossier source acquitted in loss for special counsel

Igor Danchenko, the primary source behind the Steele dossier, was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI in a case brought by Special Counsel John Durham.

The case is the second such loss for the specially appointed prosecutor charged with investigating the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe.

Over the course of the three year investigation, Durham has lost two cases brought to trial. He was appointed to the role by former Attorney General Bill Barr in 2019 to review the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign during the 2016 elections.

Danchenko was facing four counts of lying to the FBI. The jury brought back a not guilty verdict for each charge facing the think thank analyst that supplied the bulk of the information in the report.

This story was updated at 5 p.m.

