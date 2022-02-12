Primary suspect arrested in Bea's Place shooting in Aiken, charged with attempted murder

Feb. 11—An Atlanta man was arrested late Thursday night in connection to a shooting in the Bea's Place Bar & Lounge parking lot on Jan. 29.

Ce'Drick Antwaune Devoe, 36, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and driving under suspension.

Devoe has previous convictions for assault and battery of high and aggravated nature and first-degree assault and battery, according to arrest warrants obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety. These convictions prohibit offenders from possessing firearms.

The shooting

Around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 29, two Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to 306 Hampton Ave. in reference to a patrol check.

About 20 minutes after arriving, police heard two gunshots from the side of the building, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A rifle is listed as the weapon used in the incident. An additional nine officers arrived on scene to assist.

EMS was requested for one victim and patient care was provided until their arrival, according to the report.

Police said Devoe discharged a firearm at the victim, striking him on his right upper arm, according to arrest warrants from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Detectives obtained a copy of the bar's video footage and collected two shell casings from the parking lot.

Others charged

A Fairfax woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting.

Alexis Shatavia Grant, 26, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Feb. 2, detectives interviewed Grant, who initially said she was the driver of a vehicle involved in the shooting. However, she later changed her story and said Devoe was with her. She stated he was the driver and the shooter, according to the report.

Warrants state Grant "maliciously and intentionally assist[ed] the principle felon, Ce'drick Antwaune Devoe, by failing to report the attempted murder of [the victim]. Further, [Grant] deliberately withheld information and purposely gave false and misleading statements to law enforcement during the course of the investigation."

Story continues

On Feb. 3, detectives obtained warrants for Devoe for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving under suspension first offense.

Devoe was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as wanted with extradition in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

On Monday, detectives obtained warrants for Grant for accessory after the fact of attempted murder.

Grant met with detectives at Aiken Public Safety headquarters on Tuesday and provided "additional information" before being arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center, according to the report.