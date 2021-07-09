Primary suspect arrested and named; person of interest still being sought by local authorities

Jul. 9—Local law enforcement officials have named the primary suspect connected to a missing person case that turned into a homicide investigation.

Kiah John Pritchett was arrested Tuesday, July 6, for a separate weapons offense and taken to the Muskogee County Jail. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said Pritchett is the primary suspect involved in the discovery of a burned body.

Chennault said they believe the burned body found inside a vehicle is that of a missing 18-year-old Braeden Collins, of Pryor.

Collins was reported missing by his mother when he failed to show up at a gas station after reportedly crashing his vehicle around South 490 Road and West 813 Road over the weekend.

On May 4, Pritchett had been arrested after he was identified as the suspected shooter. Authorities responded to North Cedar Avenue in Tahlequah and Chennault said the shooting was over a dispute involving an unreported stolen vehicle.

Pritchett had fled the scene, but contacted a deputy and turned himself in on May 5.

Both Pritchett and the victim were tribal citizens, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms handled that case because of the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

The high court ruled Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction over crimes on tribal reservations. If both the defendant and the victim are Native, federal authorities would have jurisdiction over felony cases, and tribes over misdemeanors.

Local officials say the state would have jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they take place on the "reservation." State prosecutors do not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving Natives with the Chickasaw, Cherokee, and Muscogee nations — and perhaps others.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General's Office was reached for a comment as to whether or not Pritchett was ever charged for the May shooting. A response was not returned by press time.

Chennault said the homicide should have never happened, given they had arrested Pritchett just two months ago for a violent crime.

"This is the reality of the McGirt decision that people haven't realized yet," said Chennault. "I know the tribal citizens have celebrated this decision as a step toward more tribal sovereignty, but in reality it's not what they think it is."

Chennault added that this is going to be something they'll see in future as more violent offenders have their cases dismissed, while awaiting federal or tribal charges.

"Tribal prosecutors are doing the best they can, but something has to be done to make this right where we're not letting out violent offenders back out on the streets to victimize more people," said Chennault.

CCSO is still looking for Bradley Eugene Davis, 26, who also goes by Bradley Mefford.

"He is of the Woodall area with ties to the Westville area, Chewy area of northern Adair County," said Chennault. "We're not calling him a suspect, but we do need to speak with him."

Chennault said they were told through interviews that Mefford may have been a witness to the disappearance of Collins.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Mefford, should call the sheriff's office at 918-456-2583, and ask for either Chennault, Capt. Derrick Grant, or Investigator Matt Meredith.