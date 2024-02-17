The primary is three months away. But these Republicans held a vote for governor today.

Some of the 50 party faithfuls already had a favorite pick for Indiana governor when they walked into the Knightstown Community High School auditorium.

But with such a crowded Republican field, plenty of precinct committeepeople walked in undecided, hopeful they might find some answers.

By the time the race's first straw poll Saturday morning wrapped, there was a winner: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, with 19 votes.

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill came in second with 16 votes; followed by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, eight; Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, three; and Indianapolis mother Jamie Reitenour, one. Former Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers was unavailable.

The straw poll was less about predicting the upcoming election than giving precinct officials a chance to learn more about the candidates, figure out who they like the most and report back to the people they represent.

For some, clarity was elusive.

"It maybe made it harder," said Jay Davis, a precinct official from Henry County.

The attendees also voted on a Presidential nominee: former President Donald Trump won 35 votes, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley won 12.

Was this event a bellwether? Probably not.

Winter weather mucked up rural roads and likely scuttled some turnout. There are roughly 550 precinct committeepeople within the 11 counties that make up the 6th Congressional District, meaning about 10% came out.

Every county, at least, was represented ― even if only by two people, in the case of Bartholomew County. The bulk came from Hancock and Henry Counties, the closest in distance.

"We tried to make this as representative as possible," said Nate LaMar, a volunteer with the district's Republican Central Committee.

LaMar crafted the questions posed to the candidates based on submissions from the committeepeople. The most popular question came first: What do the candidates think of Indiana's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and how would they have handled it differently? (Answer: All agreed Gov. Eric Holcomb handled it poorly and should not have instituted lockdowns or mandates.)

The precinct officials were there to not only represent themselves, but also the voters in their precinct. For most, it was their first opportunity to see the candidates on stage together.

And they recognize what an intriguing election this will be: A record number of candidates are squaring off against the backdrop of a party struggling with anti-establishment factions. The 2022 state party convention where delegates snubbed party favorites is still a recent memory.

Davis and Chad Malicoat, also of Henry County, said Crouch seems like the candidate who has the most to overcome to appeal to anti-establishment voters, given her ties to Holcomb's administration and long record in government. But the two men have noticed Crouch's attempts to distance herself from the Holcomb administration, such as by criticizing the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the Family and Social Services Administration's decision to halt the paid family caregiver program for children with medically complex conditions.

Braun also catches their attention for his establishment-bucking rhetoric.

"He's sort of part of the establishment now but still pushes back against it," Malicoat said.

Voters and political observers thus far have only their gut and some internal polling by the candidates to judge who is leading so far.

Braun is the frontrunner by a significant margin in his own poll: 27 points ahead of Crouch, with 30% undecided, among a sample of 1,300 likely primary voters with a margin of error of 3%. A poll from the camp of Democrat Jennifer McCormick pits those two only seven points apart. There hasn't been an independent poll.

Beyond the pandemic, candidates on Saturday were asked how they would close the gap between the state government's flush cash position and the struggles of everyday Hoosiers; whether they support the IEDC's new strategy of buying up land for development like in the LEAP district; and whether they would support legalizing marijuana.

All of them pitched revitalizing small towns and businesses and cutting down on state government bureaucracy. Crouch mentioned her proposal to cut the state income tax. Reitenour, a newcomer to politics who hadn't appeared on stage with the other candidates before, proposed reviving old rail lines to connect small towns with an "Indiana Goodness train," a nod to her campaign theme.

Only Hill, Reitenour and Doden outright said "no" to the question of whether the IEDC should act like a developer ― Reitenour's answer was just that one word. Braun said the setup benefits a "clique" of the few over the many and that he wants to change that dynamic. Crouch said there needs to be collaboration between the state and local economic development officials.

Hill and Crouch are a clean "no" on marijuana legalization; Doden said there could be an argument for medical marijuana; Reitenour said she won't talk about marijuana because it distracts from other issues; Braun said Indiana shouldn't stick its head in the sand since every surrounding state has legalized marijuana in some form, but he would let law enforcement drive the conversation.

Henry County Commissioner Bobbi Plummer said the candidates' positions sounded so similar, she observed body language or how they carried themselves to help her narrow down her pick to one person. Still, she said, she feels like her mind could change.

"I don't know what's gonna happen in May when I go to the ballot box," said Plummer, declining, like most present, to say for whom she voted.

The primary election is May 7.

