Prime Day 2022 deals target budget-conscious shoppers amid record-high inflation

Prime Day used to feel like Christmas in July as Amazon offered discounts on TVs and electronics comparable to Black Friday sales. This Prime Day, household essentials are the top spending category so far, according to preliminary data published by Numerator.

While shoppers can still score great deals on a variety of electronics, budget-conscience shoppers are taking advantage of Amazon's unique discounts on regular household items during its annual sales event that ends on July 13.

Consumers are stocking up on staples as inflation remains at a near 40-year high. That's causing Americans to cut back on discretionary goods and dedicate a larger chunk of their budget to necessities, which are also costing more.

Household essentials discounted on Prime Day

“This year I'm seeing more household items thrown into the mix,” said Louis Ramirez, deals editor at Tom’s Guide. For instance, Amazon was running a promotion where customers who bought at least $75 worth of Proctor&Gamble products in one order starting June 20 received an extra $20 credit for Prime Day purchases.

P&G manufactures a wide range of household goods and health products including Swiffer mops, Tide laundry detergent, and Tampax tampons.

“It's a no-brainer deal because you were probably going to buy these household items at some point anyway,” Ramirez told USA TODAY. “So why not get a $20 Amazon credit in the process?”

Shoppers are stocking up on household essentials during this year's Prime Day sales event

That deal was set to last through the end of Prime Day, but a notice posted to the Prime Day deals page said all rewards had been claimed.

Besides P&G products, Amazon’s house-branded home goods, in particular, were listed at a steep discount. For instance, a 12-roll package of paper towels was listed for $16.77. A month ago, the item was listed at nearly double that price, according to data from Camelcamelcamel.

Currently "Household Essentials" are the #1 reported items that consumers say they are buying (36% of Prime Day shoppers), research firm Numerator said. This will likely change slightly throughout Prime Day, but last year by the end of the event, only 27% of Prime Day 2021 shoppers reported buying Household Essentials, it noted.

Amazon Prime Day gift card promotion

There are fewer food and pantry deals this year compared to prior Prime Days, said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot.

That may help explain why some Frito-Lay snack variety packs, which are selling at a 20% discount, were the third most popular purchase on Prime Day so far, said Numerator. Frito-Lay didn’t even crack any of the top five spots in 2021, 2020, or 2019, Numerator data show.

Cascade dishwasher pods and Amazon Basic’s trash bags were the fourth and fifth most popular Prime Day purchases. While Amazon’s Fire TV stick and Fourth Generation Echo Dot were in the lead. Amazon declined to confirm the Numerator data, which Numerator says is based on its OmniPanel. The OmniPanel is unweighted and not guaranteed to be representative of the U.S. population, it noted.

Some speculated Frito-Lay snacks and other general items could be easy add-ons customers can attach to their orders at the last moment.

“People are already there for the sexy stuff, and this is an opportunity to sell other stuff to them,” said Jonathan Walker, executive director of Elevate’s Center for the New Middle Class, which researches behaviors of the middle class. “Frito-Lay is easy to attach because it’s generally liked and can be attached to everyone’s bag. This may be the genius of Prime Day – creating an event where they’ve now figured out how to pull spending out of grocery stores.”

Many consumers are eating out less due to inflation, according to a recent survey published by Morning Consult. Additionally, reservations booked through OpenTable lately are lagging where they were at the same time in 2019.

“Amazon is really focusing on gift card deals this year, with a section of Prime Day dedicated to them and a wider selection of retailers and restaurants for up to 25% off face value,” McGrath said.

Separately, Amazon is giving customers who purchase an Amazon gift card worth at least $50 an extra $12.50 to spend. To get the bonus just enter the code GCPRIME22 when you check out.

Inflation impacts

Though 56% of Prime Day shoppers were from high-income households with more than $80,000 annually, according to a Numerator survey Tuesday of about 266 Prime Day shoppers, Numerator said 83% were price-conscious as inflation has soared this year.

Of those, 33% said they waited for this sale to buy a specific item at a discount while a quarter resisted a good deal on Tuesday because it wasn’t a necessity, Numerator said. Additionally, 22% of shoppers said they price-checked items outside of Amazon before buying to make sure the deal was indeed a bargain, it said.

"Consumers are decreasing their spending on bigger ticket items," said Ed Hallen, co-founder and chief product officer at ecommerce marketing firm Klaviyo. "People are shopping for electronics less (orders are down 5% quarter over quarter), but spending more – likely due to inflation and rising costs of goods.”

Of those who shopped both this Prime Day and last, 27% spent more this year while 73% spent the same or less, Numerator data showed.

“Between inflation and habits developed during the pandemic, consumers are used to buying household items online, and they are motivated to shop around to find value,” said Amanda Schoenbauer, Numerator analyst.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Record-high inflation influences Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals