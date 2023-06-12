Prime Day 2023: Best home and garden deals, plus what to know before the big day(s)

Upgrade your living space with some of the biggest sales of the year.

Upgrade your space with big savings during Prime Day 2023. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you’re new to Amazon Prime Day or just looking to sharpen your shopping skills, we have everything you need to know before you start clicking. But first, some sage insight....

“The Prime Day event, which typically takes place mid-summer over the span of 48 hours, offers a major sale during the usual dead zone between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at deal-finding and cash-back site RetailMeNot. “According to our tracking, Amazon tends to offer the best prices on a slew of its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday.”

Read on for what to expect from the home category specifically, including some early deals you can use to start refreshing your space right now.

What types of home goods will be on sale?

“Prime Day is essentially a big party Amazon throws for itself and its Prime members,” says McGrath. “And since it’s Amazon’s party, the retailer typically reserves some of the most exciting discounts for its own products, especially when it comes to Amazon’s Smart Home line.”

In addition to tricking out your home with the latest tech gear, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to purchase discounted home appliances for all of your cleaning, cooking, prepping and entertaining needs.

“Last year, we saw up to 50 percent off pressure cookers, coffeemakers, air fryers and Roomba vacuums. We also saw 43 percent off Ninja Food Processors, and up to 50 percent off luxury items such as select Solo Stove models (expect the more popular models to sell out),” recalls McGrath. “Check for deals on gardening, patio furniture and grills, too. Once you get past July 4th, retailers start discounting these seasonal items in anticipation of summer ending, and Amazon is no different.”

McGrath adds that you can typically expect some pretty dramatic price drops on select home furnishings in the form of Lightning Deals, which are subject to move fast. “Prime Day furniture, mattress and home decor deals can be hit or miss. These items are also more frequently on sale, making big-ticket items appealing if you're in the market but by no means urgent.”

How to get the best home deals on Prime Day

As with many things in life, McGrath reiterates that preparation surrounding Amazon Prime Day is key. “Amazon usually throws a pre-party in the form of early sales that come out in the days leading up to Prime Day,” she says. “Sometimes, Amazon will reward certain pre-Prime purchases with a credit that can be used on Prime Day itself, so if there are home items you need to stock up on, use that as an excuse to hit that spending threshold and unlock that Prime Day credit.”

A little pricing analysis can also go a long way. “If you're a Prime member, it's hard to beat that fast, free shipping, but major competitors like Target and Walmart will still send your stuff in a timely matter (and for free if you meet the minimum purchase threshold),” explains McGrath. “If you're a rewards member with another retailer, calculate the value of any rewards you'd get from a big-ticket home purchase. And be sure to check if another retailer has a promo code that makes a deal slightly better.”

Some more tips for making the most of Prime Day 2023:

Edit your space. “Assess the inside and outside of the home to identify any gaps or items that need replacing.”

Note repeat purchases. "Buy frequently used home items during the sale to save more over time. We typically see everyday products, such as laundry detergent and other cleansers, discounted."

Research past deals. “Prime Day deals have a way of repeating themselves, so use price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to see how a home item has priced throughout the year.”

Heart your faves. “You can do this on the Amazon app and opt in to be alerted when home items go on sale. A wish list can also prove a great reference point on the big day.”

Get creative. “In previous years, Amazon has also offered special deals to Echo device users that you can unlock by asking Alexa for Prime Day deals.”

The best early Prime Day home deals

Ready to start saving? See below for some great Amazon home deals — including luxurious sheets, plush towels, colorful knives and some seriously hard-working vacuums — that you can cash in on right now. And be sure to check back as we update this article with more information and sales leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon LuxClub 6 6-Piece Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Give your bedroom the five-star treatment with these hotel-quality sheets from LuxClub. The top-rated set, which has over 133,000 perfect reviews, features a special moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant fabric for low-maintenance luxury you can enjoy year-round (available in a range of shades). $28 at Amazon

Amazon Ashomeli Bed Pillow Shredded Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) Create a soft, clean place to land with these ultra-supportive memory foam pillows from Ashomeli. They’re made with breathable, CertiPur-Certified materials that keep you cool — and sweaty odors at bay — throughout the night. $30 at Amazon

Amazon FDW Gel 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress While you’re at it, consider upgrading your mattress with this bestselling pick from FDW, 33 percent off for a limited time only. It’s an Amazon’s Choice — and has over 5,000 positive reviews — for its supportive cushioning and cooling, pressure-relieving properties. (Like the Memory Foam Pillows, it’s also CertiPur-Certified so you can feel good about where you sleep.) $100 at Amazon

Amazon Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set Make every day spa day with this plush set of towels. Backed by over 25,000 positive ratings, they’re made of 100% turkish cotton fabric for adequate absorption and a premium feel. Available in 13 gorgeous colors (we’re loving the earth tones and brighter hues for summer). $40 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel (2-Pack) Take it outside with these bestselling 60-inch towels, made from 100% ring-spun pure cotton for added softness and quick-drying appeal. We suggest grabbing a few to keep on hand for beach trips, or stocking up to turn your standard pool area into a stylish resort. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent Protect your family from insect bites with this rechargeable repellent from Thermacell. It relies on special heat-activated technology and scent-free repellent to create a 20-foot, mosquito-free zone for enjoying all of your favorite outdoor activities — especially useful for backyard barbecues and camping trips! $27 at Amazon

Amazon Aglucky Countertop Ice Maker Machine Keep cool while saving freezer space with this lean, mean cube conjurer. Available in four colors, it has become a warm-weather staple for its ability to whip up a batch of ice in no time (six minutes, to be exact) and comes complete with an ice scoop and basket for all of your summer entertaining needs. $110 at Amazon

Cuisinart Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set Brighten up your kitchen with this colorful set of knives from Cuisinart, which have earned a 4.8-star rating from over 47,000 reviewers for their high-quality blades and sleek design. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer Join the smart-strain movement with this popular pot attachment, which has been picking up steam (sorry, couldn't help it) for its ability to strain pastas and other foods in a cinch. Just clip the hands-free device — available in five colors — to pots, pans and bowls to pour out any excess water without the mess. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This lightweight, versatile vacuum features a 180-watt, upgraded motor, a 45-minute runtime and an ergonomic design for cleaning every corner and crevice of your hardwood or carpeted home. With this 80% markdown, there has never been a better time to cut the cord. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Vacuum Cleaner (Slim) Sit back and relax with this compact robovac, which glides under couches and features an impressive 1300Pa while promising a quiet clean (up to 100 minutes). You can control the device from a convenient remote or set it, forget it and let it handle the dirty work while you sneak in a snooze. $200 at Amazon