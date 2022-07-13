Prime Day is almost over, but you can still save on KN95 and N95 masks

For Prime Day, grab some deals on KN95 and N95 masks.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day deals are still out there, and we're keeping track of the best ones as today winds down. But this Amazon Prime Day, one of those deals can save you in more ways than one—and let you stock up on some of the safest personal protection out there.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

A proper face mask can help wearers avoid rising COVID-19 infections, keep people from breathing in harmful chemicals like paints and wildfire smoke, and help keep respiratory illnesses from spreading to your loved ones. If you're looking for N95 masks, look for ones that are labeled as "NIOSH-certified" to prove they're authentic.

Bona Fide N95 Masks

The Bona Fide Masks Harley N95 20-pack is a great grab. They're currently on sale for $24, a jaw-dropping $86 discount from their original price of $110.

$24 at Bona Fide Masks

3M N95 Masks

A 50-pack of 3M's N95 masks total at $42, a 27% discount from their original $57.50 price. That's $0.87 per mask, a great deal for a larger quantity.

$42 at Amazon

Honeywell N95 Masks

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 masks are also on sale for Amazon Prime Day. A box of 20 prices in around $13.69. That's a 34% discount from their original cost of $20.80.

$13.69 at Amazon

Looking for KN95 masks is a bit trickier—it's important to locate GB codes on the masks in order to ensure they're authentic. Funny enough, any KN95 masks that are labeled as "NIOSH-certified" or "FDA-approved" are typically fake since they aren't regulated by the US.

►LIVE: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is ending soon: Shop the absolute best Amazon deals today

►Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

HUHETA KN95

On Amazon, HUHETA's KN95 masks are on sale for $12 for a 20-pack. When we tested these masks, we appreciated their snug and comfortable fit.

Story continues

$12 at Amazon

Hotodeal KN95

Hotodeal's KN95 masks are also on sale for Prime Day, costing $12.97 for a 20-pack. That's a 35% discount from their original $19.99 price.

$13 at Amazon

Funight KN95

Prime Day deals also includes Funight's KN95 masks on sale—the brand's masks come in a pack of 50, costing as little as $11.89, a 30% discount from the original price. That price is a Prime lightning deal only active until the end of today.

$11.89 at Amazon

Here at Reviewed, we've tested plenty of KN95 and N95 masks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We've written about the benefits of each type of mask, how to identify counterfeit masks, and if you can rewear them multiple times. These masks are not only on sale, but also have our seal of approval as quality masks.

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Stock up on KN95 and N95 masks on sale