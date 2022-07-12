Prime Day deals on Amazon devices are live—save on Echo Dots, Fire TVs, Ring Alarms and more
Amazon Prime Day is happening now! Starting today, July 12, you can snag up to 60% off all of those Amazon devices you've had your eye on. During the two-day shopping event, you can peruse all the best Amazon Prime Day device deals on user-friendly smart speakers, eye-catching smart TVs, smart thermostats and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13 and we are monitoring all the best deals on top-rated tech.
Ready to add to cart? Below are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Ring doorbells and other Amazon devices that you can shop during the 48-hour mega sale.
The 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices you can shop
Here are our top 10 favorite Prime Day deals you can shop right now, including the popular Echo Dot (fourth-gen) smart speaker and Alexa-enabled Fire TVs.
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $5)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD for $259.99 (Save $210)
The best Amazon device deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker with Sengled Bluetooth Color smart bulb for $19.99 (Save $44.99)
Echo Dot Smart speaker and Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99 (Save $49.99)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $5)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $34.99 (Save $20)
Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini for $59.99 (Save $74.99)
Echo Show 10 with Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $189.99 (Save $94.99)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD for $259.99 (Save $210)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Find out which Prime membership you qualify for and sign up now.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. New deals will go live throughout the day, with some sales only lasting for a limited amount of time.
What Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?
Wondering what to buy? This is Amazon's big day, which means we are seeing major discounts on Amazon's brand of devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays like the desk-sized Echo Show 5, perfect for help keeping you on track during the work day, and the motion-tracking Echo Show 10, which is ideal for video calls and following along with recipes in the kitchen.
Other Alexa speakers like the Kid's Echo Dot and Echo (fourth-gen) are also discounted for Prime Day. (Other Amazon Kids devices like the interactive Amazon Glow with tangram bits, which comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, are also on sale.)
Prime Day is also a great time to save money on a do-it-yourself home security system. The Ring Alarm Kit is on sale in various sizes and is one of the best DIY security smart home security systems you can buy right now.
For something more substantial, check out the Ring Alarm Pro, also on sale for Prime Day. The Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit tops our list for best DIY security systems because it can keep all of your devices online during an internet and/or power outage. Huzzah.
Other smart home security deals on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as video doorbells and smart floodlight cameras, throughout Prime Day 2022.
Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices, including the most affordable Amazon Fire Stick, the Fire Stick Lite, are seeing major price cuts today and tomorrow.
To keep all of your new gear connected, check out Amazon's eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ Wi-Fi routers. These systems are an effective way to extend your home's internet coverage to those lousy dead zones—are on sale today, July 12.
