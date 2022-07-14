Prime Day is nearly over—but you can save up to 50% on these everyday essentials

There's still time for you to stock up on all the things you'll need in your day to day—and enjoy the Amazon Prime Day 2022 prices.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over but fear not—you aren't too late to take advantage of the incredible deals that are still live, particularly the discounts on everyday essentials. From razor blades to paper towels, there's still time for you to stock up on all the things you'll need in your day to day—and enjoy the Amazon Prime Day prices on them while they're still around.

Read on below for 10 everyday essentials you can still get on Amazon Prime Day 2022 before time is up. Now is the perfect time to stock up.

1. The go-to for a dazzling white smile

Crest 3D Whitestrips are still on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The uber-popular Crest 3D Whitestrips are a must-have for easy teeth whitening. Normally, they retail at $46—but you still have a couple hours left to snag them for $16 off.

$29.99 at Amazon

2. 30% off the razor refills from your favorite brand

Gillette's razor blade refills will keep your razors going for a while.

Gillette's razor blade refills will keep your razors going for a while. Normally at $40, you can enjoy $12 off just for a few more hours.

$28 at Amazon

3. The pet hair roller of your dreams

If you haven't tried the popular ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is your chance.

If you're a pet owner and still haven't tried the popular ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, now's your chance. Amazon reviewers swear by this tool's hair removal abilities.

$18 at Amazon

4. 50% off the Oral-B electric toothbrush

You can still save $100 on the Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

You heard right—you can still save $100 on the Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush in the few remaining hours left in Amazon Prime Day 2022. While the brush comes with a travel case and one replacement brush head, today's also a great day to get a deal on a year's worth of clean bristles. A 5-pack of replacement heads is 44% off at just $22.49,

$100 at Amazon

$22.49 at Amazon

5. Enough trash bags so you'll never run out

Save even on trash bags during Amazon Prime Day 2022

Save on Amazon Basic's drawstring trash bags today only. Reviewers love the quality and the fact that the bags have no plastic smell.

$16 at Amazon

6. Kitchen sponges that last a long time

Use the last hours of Amazon Prime Day 2022 to buy these tough, non-scratch, long-lasting sponges in bulk.

We've all wasted money on kitchen sponges that fall apart in days. Use the last hours of Amazon Prime Day 2022 to buy these tough, non-scratch, long-lasting sponges in bulk.

$5 at Amazon

7. Velvet hangers so your clothes never fall

These velvet hangers can hold up to 10 pounds. Get them for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

These velvet hangers come in three different pack options and can hold up to 10 pounds. Reviewers like the swivel hook and the fact that these hangers don't shed on clothes like velvet tends to do.

$23 at Amazon

8. Save on ultra-plush mega-popular toilet paper

This popular Amazon brand has almost 100,000 five-star reviews.

Everyone needs toilet paper. Why not take advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2022 to get on top of your toilet paper stock too? This mega-popular Amazon brand has almost 100,000 five-star reviews.

$22 at Amazon

9. Paper towels great for cleaning up messes

One pack includes 12 thick rolls.

If you're running low on paper towels, grab some of these for your table spills and kitchen messes. One order includes 12 thick rolls.

$20 at Amazon

10. 31% off Lysol wipes

Lysol wipes are a cult favorite for their multipurpose use. Get them at a deal for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Remember when you couldn't find these things anywhere? Never have that problem again. Lysol wipes are a cult favorite for their multipurpose use. Small enough to toss in your bag, you can use these on everything from dirty phone screens to coffee spills on the floor.

$20 at Amazon

