Prime Day is over, but you can still shop competing sales at Walmart, Target and more
Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over, but a number of stores are still running their own massive sales. In fact, some of the best competing Prime Day sales are still happening right now at Target, Samsung, Walmart, All-Clad, Lowe's and Best Buy.
From the major retailers to the mom-and-pop shops, here are all the best Non-Amazon Prime Day sales to shop right now. No matter where you're shopping, we've got you covered with tricks to scout out the best deals on Amazon and beyond.
The 10 best competing Prime Day deals
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 at Coach for $247.50 (Save $247.50)
Ninja Professional XL Food Processor at Bed Bath & Beyond for $159.99 (Save $40)
KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer at Target for $279.99 (Save $170)
Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer at Target for $179.99 (Save $50)
Bose Noise-canceling Headphones 700 at Walmart for $269 (Save $110)
T&N Original Mattress in Queen at Tuft & Needle for $845.75 (Save $149.25)
Samsung 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $2,599.99 (Save $400)
Nordstrom deals competing with Prime Day
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is in full swing for Nordstrom cardholders. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today. Shop the best ones.
North Face Resolve 2 Hooded Waterproof Jacket for $66.75 (Save $22.25)
Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker for $71.99 (Save $18.01)
Salvatore Ferragamo 53mm Square Sunglasses for $79.97 (Save $99.03)
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Leather Studded Feed Bag for $99.97 (Save $98.03)
Keen Targhee III Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot for $109.97 (Save $65.03)
Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote for $124.99 (Save $63.01)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Crop Pajamas for $129.90 (Save $58.10)
Best Buy deals competing with Prime Day
Best Buy is offering doorbuster deals on TVs, laptops, major appliances, Apple devices, phones and more during its massive competing Prime Day sale. The deals run until Wednesday, July 13. Here are the best Best Buy deals to shop now:
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)
JBL Under Armour Project Rock Wireless Over-the-ear Headphones for $79.99 (Save $220)
Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise-canceling Over-the-ear Headphones for $124 (Save $125.99)
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-lift Stand Mixer for $279.99 (Save $170)
HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-screen Laptop for $529.99 (Save $300)
Whirlpool 5.1-cubic-foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)
Sony 48-inch Class Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799.99 (Save $500)
NordicTrack Commercial S15i Fitness Bike for $799.99 (Save $500)
Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)
Samsung 75-inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,199.99 (Save $600)
All-Clad deals competing with Prime Day
All-Clad makes some of our favorite kitchen essentials, and right now the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is full-on competing with Amazon Prime Day 2022 with some seriously sizzling deals. Just keep in mind, all sales are final.
13-inch by 16-Inch Nonstick Large Roaster with Rack for $79.95 (Save $70.05)
3-quart Universal Pan / D3 Stainless for $99.95 (Save $95.05)
3-piece Fry Pan Set / Hard Anodized for $99.95 (Save $100.05)
8-quart Nonstick Stockpot / Hard Anodized for $99.95 (Save $150.05)
7-quart Electric Nonstick Skillet for $119.95 (Save $180.05)
6-quart Ultimate Soup Pot with Lid for $169.95 (Save $130.05)
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event
Samsung deals competing with Prime Day
Samsung's Black Friday in July sale brings huge markdowns on smartphones, TVs, tablets and wearables. Here are some of the best Samsung deals you can snag:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $399.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $600)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 from $209.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $40)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $724.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $824.99)
Samsung 7.5-cubic-foot Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,149 (Save $550)
75-inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,699.99 (Save $600)
Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $2,599.99 (Save $400)
Lowe's deals competing with Prime Day
Every home improvement DIY-er's elysium, Lowe's offers a competing Prime Day sale loaded with deals that include major discounts on hundreds of items, from tool kits to patio sets.
Dewalt Brushless 20-volt Max Impact Driver for $99 (Save $60)
Dewalt 12-inch Single Bevel Compound Corded Miter Saw for $199 (Save $100)
Whirlpool 1000-watt Over-the-range Microwave for $249 (Save $170)
Sharp 30-inch Drop-in Radiant Electric Cooktop for $649 (Save $150)
LG WashTower WKEX200HBA Laundry Center for $1,998 (Save $701)
GE PVD28BYNFS Profile Smart 4-door French Door Refrigerator for $3,399 (Save $800)
Walmart deals competing with Prime Day
Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on dozens of products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.
Rescue Tales Adoptable Pets - Pink Poodle for $15.30 (Save $10.69)
Nintendo Switch Sports - Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $10)
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $59.99 (Save $30)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
Michael Kors Jet Set Large Leather East West Crossbody for $104 (Save $224)
Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 (Save $100.99)
Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Wireless Controller + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $299.99 (Save $59.99)
TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV 65S431 for $398 (Save $400)
Target deals competing with Prime Day
Right now, Target is running its massive Prime Day competitive sale—Target Deals for Days. The promotion runs through Wednesday, July 13, and brings savings on gift cards, home goods, kitchen wares, technology and more. Here are the best Target deals to shop now:
Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle for $69.99 (Save $60)
Hyperice Hypersphere Mini Vibrating Massage Ball for $79 (Save $20.99)
Costway 6-tier Flower Wood Stand Plant Display Rack for $82.99 (Save $67)
Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)
Beats Studio3 Over-ear Noise-canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $174.99 (Save $175)
Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $50)
Vitamix Explorian 10-speed Blender for $289.95 (Save $160.04)
Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan for $299.99 (Save $100)
KitchenAid Artisan 10-speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
Vizio V-series 65-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-serve and Carafe Coffee Maker for $199.99 (Save $30)
Soundcore by Anker Life Note 3 XR Hybrid Active Noise-canceling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99 (Save $50)
Bed Bath & Beyond
If you're looking to shop for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or living room—basically your whole home—it's worth checking out one of our favorite retailers, which is running its Beyond Big Savings Event right now through Thursday, July 14. Score up to 50% off sale and clearance items; plus, if you sign up for the Welcome Rewards program, you can earn up to $100.
Simply Essential No-Touch Sensor Soap Dispenser for $5 (Save $25)
Our Table Forged Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick 2-Piece Fry Pan Set for $15 (Save $15)
Our Table Woven Chevron 90-inch Charcoal Table Runner for $15 (Save $10)
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $60 (Save $79.99
Costway Iron Patio Outdoor Rocking Chair for $116 (Save $29)
Teamson Home 154-gallon Wicker Patio Storage Chest for $147.59 (Save $98.40)
Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Big Savings Event
Tech retailers competing with Prime Day
CDKeys: Get 70% off a 3-month Xbox Live Gold Membership or 25% off a 12-month subscription to PS Plus
Dell: Get up to 40% off Dell computers during the Black Friday in July sale
HP: Get up to 70% off HP computers, monitors, accessories and more during HP's Black Friday in July sale
Newegg: Shop the Fantastech Sale for huge discounts on computers, TVs, phones and more.
Kitchen retailers competing with Prime Day
All-Clad: Save up to 74% off All-Clad pots and pans during the VIP Factory Seconds sale
Atlas Coffee: Save 50% on your first coffee subscription
Caraway: Get 10% off site-wide using code CLEAN10 including existing sales during the Summer Refresh Event
Factor: Get $120 off your first few boxes with the code REVIEWED120OFF
Green Chef: Get $130 off your first four boxes at organic meal kit Green Chef
HelloFresh: Get your first 16 meals free plus 3 free gifts
Keurig: Save $12 on 4 boxes of pods with code SAVE12, or get 2 free boxes of pods when you buy a brewer with code FREEPODS4ME
Made In Cookware: Save up to 30% off popular cookware
Misfits Market: Get up to 40% off first box (up to $15) with code SALE50
Our Place: Save 20% on select items, including the Always Pan, through July 19
Sur La Table: Save up to 65% off during the massive clearance sale
Home retailers competing with Prime Day
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on home essentials at the Beyond Big Savings Event
HSN: Shop huge discounts during HSN's month-long birthday sale
Lowe's: Save big on appliances, home goods, bath goods and more until July 13
Overstock: Shop the massive 72-hour home sale
QVC: Shop huge markdowns during QVC's Christmas in July sale
Shutterfly: Get 20% off your entire order with the code EXTRA
Solo Stove: Save up to 45% on cult-favorite fire pits
Wayfair: Save up to 60% on furniture and home goods
Sleep and mattress retailers competing with Prime Day
Avocado: Save up to $300 on mattresses with the code JULY
Brooklinen: Get 15% off site-wide when shopping the Surprise Savings Event
Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off site-wide with code PRIME25 through July 13
Casper: Save $600 on select mattresses
Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets
Cozy Earth: Save up to 35% on top-rated bedding
Leesa: Save up to $520 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases
Nectar: Get $200 off a mattress and get $499 in accessories included
Purple: Get up to $500 off a mattress and base combo
Saatva: Save up to $500 on mattresses through July 13
Tuft & Needle: Get 15% off mattresses and $10 off organic Jersey bedding
Fashion retailers competing with Prime Day
Aerie: Get up to 60% off bathing suits
Athleta: Get up to 50% off sale styles during the Athleta semi-annual sale
Bombas: Get 20% off your first order with code USAT20
Coach: Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes
EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 30% off frames with the code MADE4U
Farfetch: Save up to 60% off men's designer clothing during the designer sale
GlassesUSA: Get 65% off frames, plus free shipping
Huckberry: Get up to 45% off finds in the Huckberry sale section until July 14
Kate Spade: Get up to 50% off Kate Spade purses, accessories, clothing and more
lululemon: Shop marked-down leggings and sports bras in the We Made Too Much section
Lulus: Get an extra 50% off sale styles
Macy's: It's Black Friday in July—find great markdowns
Madewell: Get up to 70% off clothing with the code CLASSIFIED
Michael Kors: Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale
Nike: During Nike's Ultimate Sale, get an extra 20% off sale prices using the code READY20
REI: Get up to 50% off past-season finds from Patagonia, The North Face and more
Saks Fifth Avenue: Save up to 70% off during Saks' Designer Sale. Plus, get an additional 20% off sale items if you spend $500 or more through July 14, using code ACTFAST20
Stuart Weitzman: Enjoy savings of up to 72% off sandals, sneakers and more
Tory Burch: Shop huge markdowns on shoes, accessories, bags and more at the Tory Burch sale section
Pet retailers competing with Prime Day
Chewy: Save on treats, toys, food, and more during Chewy's Amazon Prime Day competing sale.
Wild One: Save up to 20% on popular (and colorful) pet accessories
Parenting retailers competing with Prime Day
Carter's: Get up to 70% off kids clothing and accessories during the summer clearance event
Hanna Andersson: Get up to 60% off kids and baby clothing, plus an extra 20% off Sur La Table
Hatch Maternity: Get 50% off clothing during the summer sale
ShopDisney: Get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with code FREESHIP
