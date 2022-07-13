Prime Day shoppers are obsessed with this massage chair—and it’s nearly $400 off for the next few hours

As Prime Day 2022 nears its end, there are many items that we found great deals on, but none of them really hit the sweet spot like the Oways massage chair, now $1,439.99 (a total of $360 in savings).

Saying that Prime Day shoppers like this massage chair is an understatement and you'll want to grab this at-home relaxation tool before the Prime Day savings end.

With hundreds of 5-star reviews, it's no wonder that this massage chair is such a huge hit with those who are into relaxation. I mean, who wouldn't want to get the ultimate whole body massage from the comfort of their own home? Now you can, for almost $400 off the retail price—but not for much longer.

Equipped with six-modes and two lumbar heaters, the Oways massage chair is a beast in rest and relaxation for sore muscles. This massage chair puts the center of gravity on the buttocks, reducing pressure on the spine and joints, and makes your heart lower than your legs for a zero gravity feel. What's even better is that the chair can automatically adjust to where your body needs to most attention.

Sign up for Prime now, before it's too late, and get your hands on this and tons of other great deals in the final hours of Prime Day 2022.

$1,439.99 at Amazon

