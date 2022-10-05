Prime Early Access offers hefty savings on iRobot home devices and Zinus furniture ahead of Black Friday

Give your home a new look with these Amazon deals on robot vacuums, furniture and more.

Amazon Prime Early Access is making its official debut on Tuesday, October 11. You can take advantage of the special occasion by getting some essential (and pricey) home shopping done ahead of Black Friday 2022. Right now, Amazon is offering a plethora of essentials for your living room, bedroom and more at prices as cozy as the pillows on your favorite couch.

Whether you’re shopping for a bath mat, a robot vacuum, a smart home device or a new lawn mower, we’ve rounded up the best home deals you can already shop before Amazon's second Prime Day of the year officially kicks off on Tuesday, October 11.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sales happening ahead of Prime Day 2022.

The best Amazon Prime Early Access home deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Prime Day home deals you can shop right now, including an iRobot Roomba and a Casper mattress.

The best Amazon Prime Early Access home deals

Treat yourself to a cozy new blanket or Bissell cleaner and save big thanks to these early Amazon Prime Early Access home deals.

Keep your home clean and cozy with these Prime Early Access deals.

The best Amazon Prime Early Access smart home deals

Looking to give your home a smart upgrade? Shop these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more.

Update your personal tech with these smart home deals during the Prime Early Access event.

The best Amazon Prime Early Access furniture deals

Give your interiors a mini makeover with these Prime Early Access deals on furniture. Shop cute hammocks, entertainment consoles, organizers and more.

Keep yourself and your essentials comfy with these Prime Early Access furniture deals.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale is set for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can expect rock-bottom prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

Amazon's two-day sales event starts on Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Wednesday, October 12. But, there are plenty of deals available to shop before the big event!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event held annually, during which Amazon offers Prime members incredible, often first-of-their-kind deals on popular and Reviewed-approved products, from housewares to tech, small businesses to national brands. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the just-announced Prime Early Access sale is expected to have many of the same Prime Day-level markdowns. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

How do I find Prime Early Access deals ahead of time?

Stay right here, because there are already Prime Early Access deals on high-quality tech and user-friendly kitchen items, and we have the inside scoop. For the best—most prime, ahem—deals, you'll have to wait until Tuesday, October 11; for now, they're under lock and key.

You can also trust us here at Reviewed, because, nerds that we are, we know products intimately. When we aren't testing them at home or in our Cambridge, Massachusetts lab, we are researching them online to gauge other consumers' experiences. Basically, we can recommend the best right now of pretty much any product on the home, tech and lifestyle markets.

Lastly, if you see a deal that's too good to be true, jump on it. Some deals do sell out fairly quickly. These are lightning deals, which are typically live anywhere from one to six hours.

What home and furniture deals can we expect during Prime Early Access?

Amazon has already started rolling out Prime Early Access home deals on furniture, appliances, vacuums and more. You can score deals on the top-rated Bissell SpotClean ProHeat carpet cleaner as well as the iRobot Room i3+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum. From Casper mattresses to Amazon devices, the deals run the gamut. We will be updating this page in the days leading up to the Prime Early Access event with all the deals for you to shop.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Early Access?

Yes. Amazon's new savings event is exclusive to Prime members. If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for Prime now to access member-only savings, including shopping the two-day sales event, plus perks like a 20% discount for all Prime members on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S.

What should I not buy at Prime Early Access?

You should buy anything that you can find an amazing deal on! However, if you have a larger ticket item that you've been waiting for a price drop on before you buy, think big picture. Know the MSRP ahead of time and previously discounted prices. If it hits that number or lower—go for it!

Lastly, keep in mind Amazon's own competition—you'll probably find better deals and deeper discounts on Amazon Alexa smart home products than you may on Google Nest.

