Will Prime Intelligence Solutions Group (HKG:8379) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.
So, the natural question for Prime Intelligence Solutions Group (HKG:8379) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.
Does Prime Intelligence Solutions Group Have A Long Cash Runway?
A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Prime Intelligence Solutions Group last reported its balance sheet in September 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth HK$68m. Importantly, its cash burn was HK$9.2m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 7.4 years as of September 2019. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.
How Well Is Prime Intelligence Solutions Group Growing?
Notably, Prime Intelligence Solutions Group actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 190%, signifying heavy investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 3.8%, making us very wary indeed. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Prime Intelligence Solutions Group has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.
How Easily Can Prime Intelligence Solutions Group Raise Cash?
While Prime Intelligence Solutions Group seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.
Since it has a market capitalisation of HK$35m, Prime Intelligence Solutions Group's HK$9.2m in cash burn equates to about 26% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.
Is Prime Intelligence Solutions Group's Cash Burn A Worry?
On this analysis of Prime Intelligence Solutions Group's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Prime Intelligence Solutions Group (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.
