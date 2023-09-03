'Prime opportunities' come to Amarillo labor force with incoming businesses

Amarillo area faces "prime opportunity" for individual career changes as new businesses are coming to the area, broadening options for our current labor force and providing opportunities for more competitive pay.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle (WSP) stated Amarillo's current labor force totals to 104,510 individuals, with an employment of 100,844 and unemployment of 3,666, equating to an unemployment rate of 3.5%. Across the Texas Panhandle, the total labor force is 213,601, with employment at 205,774 and unemployment at 7,827, equating to an unemployment rate of 3.7%.

According to the Phillip Flores, Business Services Representative with WSP, a good unemployment rate as determined by economists is 5%. With Amarillo being at a 3.5% rate, this means the area is currently in a "job seekers market," meaning there are more work opportunities for an individual seeking a job and more competition between employers seeking employees.

The marquee at Dairy Queen at 2601 S Soncy Road says "now hiring - all shifts" in this file photo.

A "now hiring" sign sits next to the drive-thru menu at Taco Bell, 3309 S Washington St. in Amarillo in this file photo.

Flores stated that the current unemployment rate did rise about half a percent for the Amarillo and Panhandle area from last July, but that minor fluctuations such as this are common from year to year.

"For the city of Amarillo, we have seen a bit of an increase in our unemployment rate over the past year. In July of 2022, our rate was 3%, so we have risen about half of a percent since last year, and we don't really have one determining factor for why that rate rose. It could just be cyclical," Flores said.

WSP states that much of the lower than average unemployment rate is largely due to the influx on business in the area providing more entry level and advanced positions. This influx has also brought in more job seekers to the area furthering Amarillo expansion.

Flores states that many of the incoming businesses will create a large impact on our workforce with broadening of job opportunities, creating even more benefits including better wages for community workers.

Some of the new businesses coming to the Amarillo area seeking skilled employees include CVMR, providing 1,000 jobs; Producer Owned Beef, providing 1,600 jobs; Plant AS, providing 700 jobs; and Albers Aerospace, providing 400 jobs.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers at 4700 Coulter St. has a "now hiring" sign beside its parking lot in this file photo.

A marquee sign says "now hiring" at Chicken Express at 7301 I-40 in Amarillo in this file photo.

Flores also stated that with the establishment of Buc-ee's, 150 entry level positions will open in the area. In addition to this, a local aerospace manufacturer is looking to expand their current facilities, creating a potential 400 positions in 2024, as well as the possibility for the creation of a second plant created by a local wind manufacturer.

"With the opportunities that are coming to the area, there will be availability, including with us through our training program and job training services, to begin going to school and training toward some of these occupations coming to the area," Flores said. "This is a prime opportunity to get the skills that you need now for these positions, instead of playing catch up once they are here."

WSP encourages individuals seeking to join their training programs to contact their office and ask to speak to someone about the training program.

The organization will host their Fall Amarillo Job Fair on Oct. 10 at the Amarillo Civic Center, as well as a statewide Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair on Nov. 7 at their office, located at 3120 Eddy St.

For more information on upcoming opportunities, follow their social medias or visit them online at https://wspanhandle.com/ .

