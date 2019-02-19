Here’s What Prime People Plc’s (LON:PRP) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Prime People Plc’s (LON:PRP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Prime People has a price to earnings ratio of 4.38, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 23%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Prime People:

P/E of 4.38 = £0.76 ÷ £0.17 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Prime People increased earnings per share by a whopping 40% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 12% annually, over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Prime People’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.8) for companies in the professional services industry is higher than Prime People’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Prime People shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Prime People’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Prime People has net cash of UK£1.8m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Prime People’s P/E Ratio

Prime People has a P/E of 4.4. That’s below the average in the GB market, which is 15.9. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.