Is Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) Struggling With Its 15% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Prime People:

0.15 = UK£1.2m ÷ (UK£17m – UK£2.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Prime People has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Prime People Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Prime People’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Professional Services industry average of 22%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Prime People compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





AIM:PRP Last Perf January 12th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Prime People? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Prime People’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Prime People has total liabilities of UK£2.8m and total assets of UK£17m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Prime People’s ROCE

Our Take On Prime People's ROCE

With that in mind, Prime People's ROCE appears pretty good.