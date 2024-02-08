Prime & Pint, Mike Wolfe creating new 'elevated experience' at East 6th Street

Businessmen Mike Wolfe of Franklin and Gabe Howard of Columbia are constructing two separate food and drink spots on the corner of 6th Street in downtown Columbia, Tenn. Wolfe’s new eatery will be constructed where Vintage Winery once operated, while Howard’s spot will fill the past location of Marcy Jo’s restaurant.

One of the markers of Columbia's downtown district is its continued growth and evolving landscape, while also maintaining some of its historic structures in a brand new way.

Residents can expect a new "elevated" culinary experience at the corner of North Main and East 6th Streets, coming in March.

American Picker Mike Wolfe and Maury County Commissioner Gabe Howard, have been hard at work as next-door business owners, prepping two separate businesses on the downtown corner, each representing his own venture offering different flavors.

More: Maury County tops economic investment rankings in state, nation

Columbia business owner Gabe Howard stands at his future restaurant venture Prime & Pint on 6th Street in downtown Columbia on Feb. 7, 2024. He seeks to bring "upscale," fresh and local food to the restaurant scene in Columbia on the vacant corner of 6th Street and North Main Street.

The two spots are now are set to bring food and drink options entirely unique not just for Columbia, but for Tennessee.

Set to open later this year, Wolfe's venue at the old Vintage Winery location, 616 N. Main St., will provide a spot for live music and social gathering, while Howard's venture Prime & Pint, 105 E. 6th St., set to open in spring, will combine a butcher shop, restaurant and craft beer tap room.

The locations have been home to the former Cities restaurant and Marcy Joe's Muletown on 6th Street and Vintage Winery on North Main Street.

More: Maury Alliance celebrates county's 'double-digit' percentage growth, but takes 'pause'

Something new, while preserving history

Howard, who will be the proprietor of the upcoming Prime & Pint, says the goal is to provide residents and visitors with new options, as well as a concept never seen before, while at the same time utilizing local farmers, and international, and offering a welcoming atmosphere.

"It's an elevated craft butcher shop, restaurant and tap room. It's also a concept that doesn't exist at all today in Tennessee. It may be a little ahead of its time for Columbia, but I think it'll deliver and do very well," Howard said.

Businessman Mike Wolfe of Franklin tours the construction progress on his new food and drink concept venue on the corner of 6th Street and North Main Street in downtown Columbia, Tenn. The new eatery, once a gas station decades ago, will be located where Vintage Winery once operated.

Howard added that prior to taking on this new project, he'd researched how such a concept has been successful in other places across the U.S., but it hasn't been attempted in Tennessee.

He said the expected completion date for the new business mid-to-late March.

"Our mission is to try to bring the local farms to the butchery and our restaurant," Howard said. "When you walk in, you'll get to see the farm where this meat came from, and we also want to introduce people to different things that you can't get here in Maury County, like A5 Wagyu. There are some local wagyu farms in Tennessee, but we also want to bring in some authentic Japanese wagyu."

'Electricity in the air'

Wolfe said that his new vision aligns with the momentum of Columbia's continued growth, and he is excited to see the end result.

"There's like an electricity in the air here," Wolfe said about Columbia's growth in population, real estate and business.

Businessmen Mike Wolfe of Franklin and Gabe Howard of Columbia are constructing two separate food and drink spots on the corner of 6th Street in downtown Columbia, Tenn. Wolfe’s new eatery will be where Vintage Winery once was, while Howard’s spot is located where Marcy Jo’s restaurant once operated.

The two businesses could be a way to blend Columbia's automotive history with its agricultural business atmosphere, while bringing new life to what many consider a much-respected part of downtown located a block from Public Square.

"I just thought, at the end of the day, we need options when it comes to our food here, and I think we need to know where our food is coming from," Howard said. "You look at Maury County, agriculture is the biggest exporter other than moving cars."

As an avid historian of the automotive industry, Wolfe, a Franklin resident, said one of his passions when it comes to Columbia is the ability to preserve its history.

Mike Wolfe of Franklin is constructing a new food and drink concept on the corner of 6th Street in downtown Columbia, Tenn. The new eatery is located where Vintage Winery once operated.

"This is obviously an SO gas station, and Columbia Motor Alley was also a Chevy dealership and Texaco gas station," Wolfe said. "I've bought a lot of properties over the years and restored them, also in Iowa and Nashville, and so I've always been passionate about it. But this is the first time I've really embraced the transportation history, and I've been able to do that because of the amount of assets you guys have here.

"There are a tremendous amount of buildings that have not been torn down that were car dealerships, body shops, gas stations, and so that obviously interests me as someone who deals in transportation history. And also, how does a business function in here, and how do we make that successful?"

A pergola is constructed at South Main Street, a new music and social-gathering venture by Mike Wolfe in downtown Columbia, Tenn. on Feb. 7, 2024.

With Wolfe's project, which has yet to be named, he envisions a spot for people to gather, relax and expand Columbia's growing arts and music scene.

"What I wanted to achieve here is obviously having more space here that a business can utilize throughout the year," he said "There will be tables out here with umbrellas, a fire pit and a stage here for music. There will be old gas pumps of what will be reminiscent of what used to be here, and we are keeping the awning."

A new gathering spot in Columbia is being constructed at the corner of North Main Street and East 6th Street. The concept by Franklin resident Mike Wolfe will feature live music, drinks and food with a robust outdoor space with a fire pit, pergola and landscaping.

'Creating a more elevated experience for customers'

With the continued work at the corner of East 6th and South Main, it's been an opportunity to discover the history of what once occurred as a thriving industry for motorists.

"Marvin Sandrell was here selling cars and always kept with the theme of it," Wolfe said. "It's amazing that this is still here when you think of all the changes that have gone on here. This was like an archeological dig.

"I wanted to create a space for the community to gather, a more elevated experience for people to gather. I definitely want this to be a place where people can have a cocktail and sit outside here. I wanted to give this property a fighting chance to preserve it."

Future location of Prime & Pint on 6th Street in downtown Columbia, Tenn. on Nov. 30, 2023.

The businesses will also likely bring a new boost for local tourism, continuing the goal of Columbia as being an up-and-coming destination for visitors to discover.

The two entrepreneurs say it's encouraging to be working side-by-side with different concepts but share a similar love for the community.

Howard, a first-time restaurant owner, says he is "all in" for Columbia and is looking forward to contributing to its footprint on 6th Street.

Future location of Prime & Pint on 6th Street in downtown Columbia, Tenn. on Nov. 30, 2023.

"I think people are ready for some elevated experiences, quality ingredients and variety," Howard said. "The outdoor space [Wolfe] has created here, there's nothing like it."

Wolfe said he wants to be a part of the city's energy, which is "contagious."

"No one has done anything like this, and I travel all over the place," Wolfe said. "This community really has my heart. It reminds me a lot of where I'm from, love the history here, the people and there's such energy here downtown, and that's contagious.

"You want to be a part of it."

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Prime & Pint, Mike Wolfe bring food, drink to East 6th Street Columbia