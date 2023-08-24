Prime suspect named in murder of Rachael DelTondo, parents critical of announcement timing

BEAVER ― A renewed interest has been shown in one of Beaver County's unsolved homicides after a prime suspect was named last week.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier announced on Aug. 15 that 24-year-old Sheldon Jeter was being considered as the primary suspect in the 2018 shooting death of Rachael DelTondo.

Aliquippa resident Rachael DelTondo was shot and killed five years ago in her parents’ driveway. The case remains unsolved.

Before this point, Jeter had not been officially named as a suspect by investigators, but various statements made to the media and throughout police documents have implicated the Aliquippa native's potential involvement in the crime.

"I felt that the family and the community should be aware of the status of the investigation and give them some answers," Lozier said. "We have identified Sheldon Jeter as the prime suspect, but we have not filed criminal charges. We hope that with the assistance of the community, we may be able to get more information, maybe a statement from somebody who was with him immediately before or immediately after the homicide."

Sheldon Jeter Jr., 23, of Aliquippa is seen here in this file photo from a PIAA Class AA boys championship game. Jeter goes to trial for the shooting death of Tyric Pugh this week.

In addition to the public naming of Jeter as a suspect, Lozier said that investigators will begin the process of unsealing search warrants issued in the initial investigation five years ago. Once that information is available, detectives plan to offer a cash reward for information that can help solve the case.

"We have been working on it continuously and we have used every technology that's available," Lozier said. "We've used every state law agency, federal agency, private expert and consultation looking for technologies to put Sheldon Jeter, or another individual, in that driveway at that time. So far, none of the technology has been able to make us do that. So, we're hoping that additional information will help us. Maybe this is an informant, but we're still looking for additional information as technology improves."

Throughout this process, Jeter remains a suspect and there are no charges currently filed against him. Similar to any suspect or indictment, he is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Who are Sheldon Jeter and Rachael DelTondo?

The investigation into DelTondo's death began on May 13, 2018, after the 33-year-old teacher was shot multiple times in her parents' driveway in Aliquippa. The murder quickly gained national media attention, being featured on the show "48 Hours," which caused speculation about the case to run rampant.

While never officially named as a suspect, it was made public knowledge that Jeter was questioned in the murder of DelTondo through several television features and news coverage of the murder. During this coverage, police records indicated DelTondo had been accused of having intimate interactions with Jeter, who was a teenager at the time. This resulted in her suspension from teaching at PA Cyber School at the time of her death.

A screenshot from cbsnews.com website shows the "48 Hours" episode "What Happended to Rachael?" on May 18. The episode featured the unsolved murder of Rachael DelTondo.

Jeter is currently serving a sentence of life in prison for the murder of 30-year-old Tyric Pugh on May 15, 2020. In this case, a jury found Jeter guilty of first-degree murder after Pugh was shot seven times along Aliquippa's Kiehl Street. Police say they later found the gun used in the murder under Jeter's bed.

During an appeal from Jeter's defense attorneys, judges from the Superior Court of Pennsylvania ordered a retrial of the Pugh murder case after a juror did not disclose that they were DelTondo's next-door neighbor. The juror had told the court she was in the process of divorcing a distant cousin of Jeter, who the defense claims is her now ex-husband who suffered PTSD following the murder.

The defense has also accused this juror of improperly discussing the trial with her father; the two had "prayed on it" to come to a decision, Jeter's team said. Defense lawyers also pointed to allegations that two courtroom spectators were heard openly discussing the DelTondo case; it's unclear if those conversations were within earshot of the jury.

Jeter's lawyers were unable to be contacted on whether this recent announcement and renewed media attention would affect a potential retrial process.

Criticism shared of the announcement's timing

Following Lozier's announcement, a letter was also released by DelTondo's parents via their legal representation that was critical of the way the investigation has been handled. In this letter, the DelTondo family expressed that the announcement had been sudden and caused "more suffering and hurt on top of what [they] have suffered for the past five years."

In their criticisms of the announcement, the DelTondo's say that communication from Lozier has been insincere and Jeter's status as a suspect was already common knowledge. Instead, they believe the recent announcement was a political tool in Lozier's upcoming re-election campaign.

Rachael DelTondo, 33, was shot and killed outside her parents' home on Buchanan Street in Aliquippa on May 13, 2018.

"How does this help to find the killer of our daughter? Second, why make the announcement now? The answers to these questions are really clear to us," the DelTondos wrote in their letter. "This was a cheap, underhanded, pitiful, political stunt pulled by Mr. Lozier in an effort to boost his campaign for reelection, which will occur in approximately two and one-half months, at the expense of our dead daughter and us. After five years of producing nothing, he is fearful that his ineptness as a DA is showing through and that the announcement was made to deflect his poor effort to bring justice to our daughter. Shame on him.”

Lozier says that the family was notified of the case's status several days in advance of the announcement and he said the family was "very pleased and positive" with the work from detectives. Several days later, the letter was released to media outlets critical of his response. Lozier stands by the decision, saying the public had a right to know the status.

"I'm afraid that anything I do in an election year is going to be painted as politics," Lozier said. "Whether I've mentioned Rachel DelTondo or don't mention Rachel DelTondo, either will be painted as politics, but in this case, I did it because it's been over five years. I thought that the community and the family deserved to know our position. They were pleased with the approach that we had made and what we provided. Their position changed and that's out of my control."

A similar update on the DelTondo case was given by Lozier during his 2019 re-election campaign, in which he said that the probe was “a very active investigation.”

