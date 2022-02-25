Ukraine-Russia conflict day 2: missiles pound capital Kyiv as Putin's forces close in

A senior Ukrainian defence official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital Kyiv later on Friday after the city and other locations were struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of the morning.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar added that Ukrainian army units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russian strikes on Kyiv "horrific" as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of targeting civilian areas.

Sirens were wailing again in Kiev as the Russian attack on Ukraine entered its second day. The city administration has called on all citizens to find safe shelter. Many are hunkering down in the metro stations of Kiev, a city of 2.8 million.

"They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate," Zelensky said in a video early Friday.

Russian missiles and shelling began raining down on Ukrainian cities on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground and air assault on Ukraine.

Zelensky, who the US State Department has said was "prime target for Russian aggression", has vowed to stay in Kyiv as deadly battles reached the outskirts of the city. He said the government had information that "subversive groups" were encroaching on the city.

"We have information that the enemy has declared me target number one, and my family target number two," Zelensky said in a video message after midnight. "I am staying in the capital, staying with my people."

He said he was not allowed to say exactly where he was staying.

A senior Western intelligence official said Kyiv may fall to Russian forces within hours as Ukraine's air defences had been effectively eliminated. Russian troops are advancing toward Ukraine down both sides of the Dnieper river and look set to take the capital, the official said.

The United States, Britain and the European Union are among those who have responded with sanctions against Moscow.

Nato is convening an emergency summit Friday and the UN Security Council is likely to vote on a draft resolution condemning Russia and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw.

Ukraine diplomat urges China to talk to Putin

The Ukrainian ambassador to Japan is urging China to join international efforts to stop the Russian "massacre" in his country amid Beijing's lack of criticism of Moscow's actions.

"We would very much welcome that China exercises its connection with Russia and talks to Putin and explains to him that it is inappropriate in the 21st century to do this massacre in Europe," Ukrainian diplomat Sergiy Korsunsky told a news conference in Tokyo.

China has not criticised Russia over its actions against Ukraine, and has joined in verbal attacks on Washington and its allies.

"I do believe China can play a much more active role to work with Putin in a manner we expect for civilised countries to do," he said.

Korsunsky also asked support from the United States and its allies to provide anti-missile defence equipment to fight Russian cruise missile attacks. He said Ukraine wants to join Nato and called for its support in resolving the conflict.

Charter flights for Chinese nationals

China is organising a charter flight to evacuate Chinese nationals who wish to leave Ukraine, the Chinese embassy in Kiev said in a notice early Friday. Chinese nationals need to register by Sunday, the notice said, adding they need to pay close attention to their personal safety.

The Chinese government estimated that there are about 6,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine, including international students. They mainly stay in Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa and Sumy.

Passengers must have a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macau or a "Taiwan compatriot card". The embassy earlier advised Chinese in Ukraine to stay home and to put a Chinese flag on their vehicles if they planned to travel long distances

China refuses to call Russia's action an 'invasion'

China's Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said "please ask President Putin", when pressed on Beijing's opinion on Russia's action in Ukraine.

Foreign journalists at Thursday's daily press briefing in Beijing asked how China defined Russia's acts, which Hua refused to call an "invasion". She said the United States was "fuelling the crisis" by supplying ammunition and weapons to Ukraine.

There were also questions about China's awareness of Russia's war plans before the start of Thursday's operation. President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing in early February and met with President Xi Jinping at the Winter Olympics.

Some reporters also questioned the timing of Russia's aggression, which took place as Beijing was set to kick off the Paralympic Winter Games on March 4.

"Russia makes its decisions independently and autonomously," she said. "As to your question whether the act should be conducted after the end of the Paralympic Winter Games, I'm afraid you need to ask President Putin yourself."

A damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine early Friday, after Russia launched strikes. Photo: Ukrainian Ministry of Emergencies alt=A damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine early Friday, after Russia launched strikes. Photo: Ukrainian Ministry of Emergencies>

Analysts see limited China assistance

Analysts said China's help to Russia will be based on Beijing's own interest. but the wide scope of sanctions may not be something that China can provide a full cover.

Michael Gasiorek, professor of economics at the University of Sussex, said some scope of trade will be redirected to China, which could be facilitated by potential lowering tariffs.

"About 40 per cent of Russian exports go to the EU, and 44 per cent to Nato, and 36 per cent of Russian imports come from the EU. China accounts for about 22 per cent of Russian imports, and 13 per cent of exports.

"A broader set of sanctions would no doubt have a substantial impact on the Russian economy - but of course this will hit the population at large as opposed to targeted companies or individuals," he said.

"The financial sanctions on Russia's largest banks impose serious impacts. Oil, gas and commodities are getting less impacts, which will let trade continue to flow and limit the damage," said Christopher Smart, global strategist at Barings.

Taiwan condemns Russia, vows sanctions

Taiwan has announced it will "join international economic sanctions against Russia".

In an announcement on Friday, the island's ministry condemned Russia's "military aggression against Ukraine".

"This action has jeopardised regional and global peace and stability. It also poses the most serious threat and challenge to the rules-based international order and system of international laws that maintain and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," the ministry said.

"In order to compel Russia to halt its aggression against Ukraine, and to restart peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned as soon as possible, the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announces it will join international economic sanctions against Russia."

The ministry called for Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying the island opposed any unilateral change to the status quo by force or coercion, and supported peaceful, rational dialogue and negotiation among related countries under the framework of international law to resolve differences.

Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP alt=Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP>

South Korea also condemns Moscow

South Korea is also set to join the international efforts to impose economic sanctions on Moscow. "The Korean government strongly condemns Russia's armed invasion against Ukraine as a violation of the principles of the UN Charter.

"The use of force that causes innocent causalities cannot be justified under any circumstances," according to a statement released by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday morning. "Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence should be respected".

Australia PM raps China for Russia trade deal

Australia's prime minister is accusing China of throwing Russia a lifeline by easing trade restrictions at a time the much of the world is trying to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Morrison noted that Australia, the United States, Britain, the European Union and Japan are imposing sanctions on Russia, and said China 's easing of trade restrictions "is simply unacceptable".

In his words: "You don't go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they're invading another country".

US preparing UN resolution against Russia

The United States is preparing a resolution for the UN Security Council, with a vote expected Friday. An urgent meeting is expected to take place in New York at 1400 GMT (10pm Hong Kong time), diplomatic sources said.

The resolution condemns Russia's aggression and supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the independence of Ukraine.

The text calls for an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and a return to the Minsk agreement, the long-stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine. Since Russia is one of the five veto-holding nations in the UN Security Council, it is expected the resolution will fail.

The US and its western allies hope however that Moscow will be largely isolated in the council - ideally with an abstention from veto power China and agreement from all other members of the 15-member council. Beijing has been restrained at the UN in defending Russia.

The giant protective dome built over the sarcophagus covering the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. File photo: AFP alt=The giant protective dome built over the sarcophagus covering the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. File photo: AFP>

US concern about Chernobyl 'hostages'

The White House is expressing outrage at "credible reports" from Ukrainian officials that the staff at the shuttered Chernobyl nuclear plant have been taken hostage by Russian troops.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that "we condemn it and we request their release".

Psaki says the US has no assessment on the state of the plant where radioactivity is still leaking decades after the worst nuclear disaster in history. But she says hostage taking could hamper efforts to maintain the nuclear facility and is "incredibly alarming and greatly concerning".

Psaki spoke after Alyona Shevtsova, an adviser to the commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, wrote on Facebook that the staff at the Chernobyl plant had been "taken hostage" when Russian troops seized the facility.

Ukraine's ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky, who was involved in the effort to contain the disaster in 1986, spoke about the latest situation at a Friday morning press briefing in Tokyo.

"It is an international project, carefully managed by the whole world. Now we have a (Russian) unit seizing the station and we do not know what they are doing there. We lost connection to the people at the station at 8.30pm Kyiv time (Thursday)."

Ukrainian servicemen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters alt=Ukrainian servicemen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters>

Chinese export manufacturers see potential

Chinese export manufacturers said there are opportunities for their trade instead of crisis.

"Small exporters of our kind are not worried," said Steve Xie, a Zhejiang-based fabric manufacturer that export millions of metres of dyeing cloth to Russia last year. "China and Russia are strategic partners and there are currency swap agreement between the two countries."

He added that both China and Russia have long been delivered in yuan. On the contrary, Russia would have a greater demand for imported goods from China that would bring manufacturers more orders.

As the sanctions rolled out, Russian traders flock to Tiktok for finding Chinese suppliers with massive responses from SMEs that "we can sell anything".

Additional reporting by Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, dpa, Bloomberg

