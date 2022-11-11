Prime US REIT (SGX:OXMU) investors are sitting on a loss of 36% if they invested three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Prime US REIT (SGX:OXMU) shareholders, since the share price is down 51% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 2.2%. And over the last year the share price fell 44%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Prime US REIT actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 14% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the dividend has declined - a likely contributor to the share price drop. It doesn't seem like the changes in revenue would have impacted the share price much, but a closer inspection of the data might reveal something.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Prime US REIT has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Prime US REIT will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Prime US REIT the TSR over the last 3 years was -36%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Prime US REIT shareholders are down 39% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 2.6%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 11% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Prime US REIT (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

