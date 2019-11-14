PRIMECAP Management's Most Significant 3rd-Quarter Portfolio Changes

On Nov. 12, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) released its portfolio update for the third quarter of 2019. As of the quarter's end, the mutual fund has 291 stocks (10 new) in an equity portfolio valued at $125.04 billion. Its most significant portfolio updates include a new holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), additions to its Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) holding and complete sellouts of its shares in Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Airbus SE (XPAR:AIR).





Founded in 1983 in Pasadena, California as an independent investment management company, PRIMECAP Management serves a limited number of institutions and mutual funds. The company's investment philosophy is based on individual assessment of each company's long-term fundamentals and plans for the future, with a focus on developing separate opinions without Wall Street influence. The goal of its investments is long-term capital appreciation, with a primary focus on investing in U.S. companies.

As of the quarter's end, PRIMECAP's top holdings are Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) at 3.83%, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) at 3.58% and Adobe Inc. (ADBE) at 3.52%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund is most heavily invested in technology (30.84%), health care (25.09%) and financial services (10.71%).

c72d51633eee47880a74f0dd75121346.png More

ForeScout Technologies

PRIMECAP'S biggest new holding of the quarter is 737,650 shares of ForeScout Technologies, which impacted the equity portfolio by 0.02%. The stock was trading at an average price of $36.52 during the quarter.

ForeScout operates in the device visibility and control market. Its unified security platform allows clients to maintain complete awareness of their device connectivity environment in order to reduce cyber and operational risk. Using agentless, real-time discovery, the platform can detect and classify devices that are connected to or attempting to connect to a system. As of Nov. 14, the stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion and an enterprise value of $15.13 billion.

da974700cb27b14c477bf32ee179fdea.png More

After the end of the third quarter, share prices of ForeScout dropped from $39.86 to $24.87 per share following the company's preliminary third-quarter results. The preliminary results saw the company lowering its revenue expectations from between $98.8 million and $101.8 million to $90.6 million to $91.6 million. The company's final results for the quarter included revenue of $91.62 million and net loss of $33.51 million, slightly beating the lowered expectations and granting some recovery for the stock price.

ced788a67e892b25199591a4f106a045.png More

Originally founded in 2000, the company became publicly traded during the fourth quarter of 2017. It has yet to turn a profit since its listing, though as a technology company in its early stages, this is perhaps to be expected.

GuruFocus has assigned ForeScout a financial strength score of 5.3 out of 10 and a profitability score of 2 out of 10. The company has a cash-debt ratio of 1.93, an Altman Z-score of 1.1 and a three-year Ebitda decline of 29.1%.

Pioneer Natural Resources

The fund added 1,734,201 shares to its Pioneer Natural Resources stake, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.17%. During the quarter, shares traded at an average price of $132.34.