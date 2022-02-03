A primer for the president: What Joe Biden needs to know about crime in NYC and Eric Adams’ plans to combat it

Welcome, Mr. President. It’s nice to see you again. We wish we were meeting under happier circumstances.

You’re here because crime in New York City, and gun crime especially, is up sharply, and Mayor Adams has put forward a solid plan to turn the tide. Murders in 2021 were up 52% from their pre-pandemic 2019 level, while shootings doubled. In the first month of 2022, major crimes were up 38% over 2021. Crime on the subways, which ended 2021 at 25-year-highs, is up a stunning 70% so far this year. Six cops have been shot so far this year.

Yes, violent crime is rising across America, likely driven in no small part by the destabilization of COVID, with murders at levels not seen since 1996. No, it is not yet the mid-1990s in New York City; that year — culminating years of historic declines — there were 983 homicides here, more than double the 485 in 2021. Nor is New York much like Baltimore or Chicago or Philadelphia or other big cities where killings and shootings are a far larger plague.

But those comparisons are cold comfort to victims in the five boroughs who hear gunshots or fear footsteps, who have fresh cause to worry about their bodega being robbed or their daughter’s safety on her trip home from high school. New York City cannot claw back from the pandemic with this yoke around its neck.

Mr. President, our new mayor, like you and like many other Democrats, is a true believer in investing in communities to prevent crime in the first place while wisely reforming bad laws to advance racial fairness. But, like you and unlike many other Democrats, he also sees the urgent need for police to aggressively go after illegal guns, and for prosecutors to consistently punish those who hurt the rest of us. He also knows that, whether or not ill-considered New York bail reforms are a major driver of increasing violent crime — most honest analysis of the numbers shows they’re not — they are likely still contributing to the problem.

Mr. President, we know your stewardship of the 1994 crime bill, especially its embrace of mandatory minimums for certain drug crimes, has made you the bête noire of many progressive activists. Don’t be skittish here; what that law got right was its support for proactive policing. You will no doubt promise New York better federal partnership to combat gun trafficking, which is vitally important. But even without federal action, New York can take strong steps to bend bloody trendlines. Stand with us.