Primis Financial's (NASDAQ:FRST) Dividend Will Be $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 26th of August. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is around the industry average.

Primis Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Primis Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 42%, which means that Primis Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 41.6%. The future payout ratio could be 32% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.06 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Primis Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Primis Financial could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Primis Financial's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Primis Financial might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Primis Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

