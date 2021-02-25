Primo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $21.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for amortization costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The maker of soft drinks, juices, teas, flavored water and energy drinks posted revenue of $505 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $131.7 million, or 85 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Primo said it expects revenue in the range of $455 million to $485 million.

Primo shares have dropped slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMW

