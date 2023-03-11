Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2023

Tom McCormick: Thank you, Blake. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results and our business outlook for 2023. Primoris achieved a record year in 2022, with revenue, backlog and net income all achieving new highs at year-end. We grew our revenue to $4.4 billion, up more than 26% from 2021, with 15% being organic. The growth was driven by our Energy Renewables segment, which was up 48%, primarily driven by the utility scale solar market, and our Utilities segment, which was up 22% from the previous year, driven by the expansion of our communication services, as well as the acquisition of PLH. Net income was up 15% from 2021 to $133 million and our GAAP EPS increased to $2.47 per fully diluted share marking the sixth consecutive year of EPS growth.

We entered 2022 with just over $4 billion in backlog that served as the foundation for our revenue growth during the year. Now, as we begin 2023, we have expanded our backlog to $5.5 billion, an increase of over 36%, which puts us on the right track to continue our growth trajectory. These and other successes were achieved despite facing numerous challenges to our business in 2022. We faced economic uncertainty from the escalating war in Ukraine, lingering impact in Asia from the global pandemic, fuel and wage escalation and supply chain constraints, all of which we were able to overcome to deliver profitable growth. Now, let's look at the three segments in detail. In our Utilities segment, we face significant challenges from fuel and labor escalation, particularly in the first half of the year.

However, we responded quickly by negotiating with clients to recoup added costs and finish the second half of the year with improved margins. We are continuing to renegotiate our MSAs in 2023 with other customers and believe that we will see continued margin improvement in the segment as the year progresses. We were also able to build on our communications and power delivery service offerings with the acquisitions of B Comm and PLH. B Comm was a smaller strategic acquisition that supplemented our communications services with new customers in the rapidly growing Central Texas region. Since closing on PLH in August of 2022, we have been busy integrating them into our operations and we are on track with our plan. In part due to PLH being a cultural fit for Primoris, we have been successful in retaining their top talent.

These employees will help to maintain key relationships and preserve the safe, reliable operations that complemented the other strategic attributes of the deal. As of today, we have made good progress integrating the various PLH entities across our Utilities, Energy Renewables, and Pipeline segments. This includes a significant portion to human resources, safety, fleet, finance, and marketing functions, particularly into our power delivery and gas utilities businesses. Some parts of the integration process such as information technology and certain union operations will continue to be worked through in the coming quarters. But from a customer-facing and project standpoint, PLH will seamlessly operate alongside the rest of Primoris by the end of Q1, and we will begin to realize estimated annualized synergies of over $10 million at the beginning of Q2.

We are excited to have the PLH team on Board and value their contributions toward meeting the goals of our organization. Power delivery and communications will remain two areas we plan to continue to build our size and scope. We have made some big entries into these markets the past several years with PLH and Future. We've remained confident that these markets are well-positioned to benefit from multi-year tailwinds and billions of dollars invested across all the markets we serve. Through a combination of acquisitions and continuous operational improvement, as well as through education and training, we expect to further our reputation as one of the top specialty contractors in North America. Looking at the Pipeline Services segment, while we expected to see a decline in 2022, following strong years in 2020 and 2021, the industry-wide headwinds, including fewer large projects sanctioned and permitted led to results falling below the expectations we had at the onset of the year.

However, we secured a large pipeline project in third quarter valued at more than $120 million to help set us on a course back to profitability going into 2023. With a combination of disciplined execution and a more constructive outlook for the Texas and Louisiana shell markets, we are optimistic that we are beginning to emerge from the trough in this business. The Energy Renewables segment had another breakout year in 2022, achieving 41% organic revenue growth and 12% gross margins. This was driven by the rapid expansion of both our solar EPC business as well as the industrial business, which implemented key performance improvement initiatives to boost margins. Expanding on utility scale solar EPC, we were able to achieve 85% top-line growth in 2022, despite being partially impacted by supply chain issues related to module delivery.

While some of our customers experienced module delays, the business demonstrated the capability to adapt and overcome the slowdowns to beat their business plan. We have roughly $1.3 billion in backlog to start 2023, and current indications from our customers are that issues with the supply of modules are expected to alleviate in the back half of the year. There is progress being made on the importation of solar modules with a proper chain of custody documentation to allow them entering into the United States. Additionally, many of our customers have already secured domestic supply or are investing in domestic manufacturing of modules to ensure their projects are able to move forward as well as to take advantage in the coming years of the Inflation Reduction Act legislation recently signed into law.

In fact, we currently have over $1 billion of projects in the award or contracting stage, and a number of bids on projects valued at over $3.6 billion. We expect that a significant number of these projects will be added to our backlog in the coming years, which will further extend our backlog of projects as far out as 2026. These are encouraging signs that we believe will continue to drive more opportunities in large and small utility scale solar projects. To this end, we are growing several more large utility scale project teams and small scale teams in 2023 to meet this growing demand. Through organic growth and acquisitions, we continue to take significant steps to reposition Primoris for long-term success in higher growth, higher margin end markets across our segments.

These markets are poised to benefit from the multi-year private and public sector investment required to meet the growing infrastructure needs in the areas we serve. Primoris is a different company than it was five years ago, and we are confident that we are moving in the right direction. We have transitioned from a big project industrial heavy civil and pipeline company to one with a greater emphasis on specialty contracting for less risky, smaller projects and MSA contracts with less lumpiness in revenue and earnings. Given the shift in our business mix towards electric grid transformation, renewables and expanding communications access, we made the decision to merge our Pipeline Services segment into our Energy Renewables segment to form our new Energy segment effective January 1, 2023.

Going forward, the two Primoris segments, Utilities and Energy will each represent approximately half of our total revenue. These segments will better reflect the scope of our operations and the markets we serve. Primoris has never been better positioned to meet the demands of North America's growing and ever-changing needs in energy transformation, generation and delivery. Now, I'll hand it over to Ken for more on our financial results.

Ken Dodgen: Thanks, Tom, and good morning, everyone. Let me begin with our key operating metrics for the fourth quarter and the full-year, and then I'll discuss our balance sheet, cash flows and backlog. Then I'll wrap up with our initial outlook for 2023. Our fourth quarter revenue was $1.3 billion, an increase of $445 million or 50% compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by substantial growth in our Energy Renewables segment, which was up $272 million from the prior year, and the acquisitions of PLH and B Comm, which contributed $228 million. Gross profit for the fourth quarter also improved to $153 million, an increase of $57 million or almost 60%. Gross margins improved to 11.5%, primarily driven by the mix of revenue from higher margin communications and renewables work.

Breaking down the segments, Utilities revenue was up $133.6 million in the quarter, driven by PLH and B Comm contributing $144.6 million, partially offset by lower gas utility revenue. Our legacy utility operations experienced severe cold weather in the upper Midwest that slowed down operations compared to the prior year. Gross profit was approximately $70 million, an increase of 34% compared to the prior year, and gross margins were 12.1%, up from 11.7% in the prior year, driven by favorable mix of communications and power delivery work. Energy and Renewables revenue increased $272 million compared to the prior year on the continued strength of our renewables business increased industrial activity in California and the Gulf Coast, and PLH, which contributed $56 million.

Gross profit more than doubled to $80 million, and gross margins increased to 12.4% compared to 10.4% in the prior year. Gross profit and gross margin benefited from higher margin renewables work, including some project closeouts. 2021 was negatively impacted by higher costs associated with an LNG project. Our Pipeline Services revenue came in at $111 million for the quarter, an increase of $39 million from the prior year. This was driven primarily by $27 million from PLH and the kickoff of a large pipeline project in Texas during the quarter. Gross profit was $4 million or 3.4% due to lower volume. For the full-year 2022, revenue grew $923 million to a little over $4.4 billion and gross profit increased by $40 million or approximately 10%, primarily due to our Energy Renewables segment, as well as contributions from PLH and B Comm.

Looking at the segments, Utilities gross profit increased by roughly $24 million or 13%, primarily due to our acquisitions, which contributed $26 million. This was partially offset by lower gross margins in our legacy utilities business. Gross margins were 10.4% due to the challenges we faced in the first half of the year associated with fuel and wage inflation. Energy and Renewables gross profit increased almost $103 million or 68% compared to the prior year. This is primarily due to $88 million organic gross profit improvement from higher solar and industrial revenue, and $15 million from PLH. Gross margins increased to 12.1% this year compared to 10.7% in the prior year. This was mainly due to a favorable mix from renewables and the improved industrial margins.

And our Pipeline Services segment finished the year with a negative gross profit of $6.7 million compared to gross profit of $80 million in the prior year. This is primarily result of lower revenues, the impact of project losses in the first quarter under absorption of overhead costs and some large project closeouts in 2021. These challenges were partially offset by the addition of PLH. SG&A expense in the fourth quarter was almost $91 million compared to $57 million in the prior year. For the full-year, SG&A was $282 million or 6.4% of revenue down from 6.6% in the prior year. Both the fourth quarter and full-year SG&A increases can be primarily attributed to incremental expense related to the acquisitions of PLH and B Comm. In 2023, we again expect our SG&A to trend down to the low 6% range as we complete the integration of PLH and eliminate duplicate overhead costs.

Net interest expense in the fourth quarter was $18.6 million compared to $4.3 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher average debt balances from our acquisitions and higher interest rates. In January of 2023, we entered into a new interest rate swap on $300 million of our variable rate debt. This enabled us to reduce our sensitivity to further rate changes by fixing our interest rate at 4.1% plus an applicable margin. Our effective tax rate was 16.5% for 2022. The lower rate was driven by the use of capital losses to offset capital gains, the temporary change allowing full deductibility of per diem expenses through 2022 and R&D tax credits. We expect our effective tax rate to return to 28% in 2023, but this may vary depending on the mix of states in which we work.

Operating cash flows in the fourth quarter were $185 million and for full-year they were $83 million. The increase in operating cash flows were driven by improvements in working capital offset by growth. Turning to CapEx. We invested $19 million in the fourth quarter and $95 million during the full-year. This was down from $134 million in 2021, which included $119 million in construction equipment to support growth in our Renewables and Utilities businesses. We expect our capital spending to be $80 million to $100 million in 2023, which includes $40 million to $60 million for equipment. Looking at the balance sheet and liquidity, we paid down $50 million on our revolver in Q4 and still ended the year with almost $249 million of cash. The borrowing capacity under our revolver was roughly $178 million, providing a total available liquidity of $427 million at year-end.

Total long-term debt was $1.14 billion and net debt was just under $900 million lowering our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3x compared to 3.25x at the end of the third quarter. We remain focused on delivering consistent operating results and cash flows in order to meet our capital allocation objectives. These include supporting continued organic growth, paying down debt, and opportunistically pursuing acquisitions that align with our growth strategy. We expect that our EBITDA growth in 2023 and 2024 combined with debt pay down will move us closer to our goal of near 2x leverage by the end of 2024. Moving on to backlog. We closed the year with a record $5.5 billion in backlog, an increase of $1.5 billion or 37% compared to the prior year with $570 million of the increase coming from acquisitions.

Fixed backlog was nearly $3.6 billion, an increase in $1.1 billion for the year, or 44% primarily due to our growth in renewables. MSA backlog was up 25% or $384 million to just over $1.9 billion. I will wrap up with our earnings guidance for 2023. We expect our earnings for fully diluted share to be in the $2.10 to $2.30 range. While our operating income should grow over 20% in 2023, this will be more than offset by our increased interest expense and our tax rate reverting back to 28%. Our adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share for 2023. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $350 million to $370 million for 2023, a 23% to 30% increase over the prior year. This growth will be primarily driven by organic growth in our Renewables, Industrial, and Utilities businesses, along with the full-year impact of PLH and B Comm.

I want to remind everyone about the seasonal nature of our business is our first quarter is historically our lowest quarter of the year for both revenue and net income. In fact, net income is often negative in Q1 driven by winter weather that permits our utility crews from working and delays to start of certain projects. We are also expecting our solar revenues to follow a similar trajectory in 2023, as it did in 2022, with approximately 40% expected in the first half of the year and the remaining 60% in the back half of the year based on the timing of projects. And finally, effective January 1, 2023, we are now reporting under two segments Utilities and Energy as Tom mentioned. Utilities will be the same as it has been comprised of our power delivery, communications, and gas utilities businesses.

The new Energy segment will be the combination of our previous Pipeline Services segment and our Energy and Renewables segment. This change follows the direction of our end markets and our strategic focus going forward. And with that, I'll turn it back over to Tom.

Tom McCormick: Thank you, Ken. As we progress into 2023 and I'm excited about the future of Primoris. We have a solid foundation to build on with $5.5 billion of backlog. Our end markets are expecting to see continued tailwinds from federal legislative actions and other investments required to secure the energy needs of North America in the coming decades. We are a company focused on growth and will continue to seek additional revenue streams both organically and inorganically in order to increase the scope and scale of our operations. However, the way we grow will center around improved performance and profitability and delivering the results expected from us by our shareholders. I'm proud of the way our employees have responded to recent macroeconomic challenges and believe we have the right teams in place to become a leader in the industry for serving our customers as well as financial success.

In our Utility segment, profitable growth remain continued success in our communications business and deploying our gas and power delivery equipment and personnel to the areas and customers where they can perform most efficiently and profitably. In our Energy segment, it will mean consistent and discipline execution of our industrial contracts and the broadening of our renewables portfolio. We see exciting opportunities for new revenue streams in battery storage, operations and maintenance work, and high voltage substation work, all of which will complement our rapidly growing solar business and are a natural progression for Primoris with our ability to bring different expertise across segments and businesses to serve our clients. In each and every one of our businesses, it will require our leaders to critically evaluate and in some cases turn down projects and potentially customers that may present a risk to profitability that outweighs a reward of revenue growth.

We are committed to showing this discernment and discipline regarding where for which customers and for which projects we deploy our highly skilled labor force. In closing, I'm optimistic about the future of Primoris. We have exceptional employees who exhibit our core values each and every day and make Primoris a great place to work. We deliver outstanding services to our customers to help them reach their objectives, and we have the right strategic priorities in place to successfully execute on our backlog of projects to the benefit of our clients, shareholders, employees, and the communities we serve. And with that, I'll now open it up for questions.

