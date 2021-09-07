Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.06

The board of Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.06 per share on the 15th of October. This makes the dividend yield 0.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Primoris Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Primoris Services was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 10% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Primoris Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Primoris Services has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We'd also point out that Primoris Services has issued stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Primoris Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Primoris Services that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

