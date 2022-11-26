Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.06 per share on the 13th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Primoris Services' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Primoris Services was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 40.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 7.7%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Primoris Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Primoris Services has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Primoris Services' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Primoris Services is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Primoris Services is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Primoris Services you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

