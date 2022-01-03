Prince Andrew accuser’s secret $500,000 deal with Jeffrey Epstein is unsealed

Prince Andrew is seeking to have the civil case dismissed (AFP via Getty Images)

Details of a settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre that Prince Andrew’s lawyers believe will stop him facing a sex abuse lawsuit have been made public on the eve of a pivotal court hearing in the case against the royal.

A 2009 legal document unsealed by a New York court on Monday revealed Ms Giuffre was $500,000 (£370,000) to settle her claims against the late paedophile financier, a former friend of the Duke of York.

The 12-page deal shows Ms Giuffre agreed to “release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge” Epstein and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant”.

Lawyers for the Duke of York, who is being sued by Ms Giuffre for alleged sexual assault when she was teenager, say this means her case against him should not proceed as she agreed to drop any legal action against people connected to Epstein.

Ms Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London and at two of Epstein’s properties when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The royal has strongly denied the claims and a hearing on his motion to dismiss the case will take place in New York on Tuesday morning, when a court is expected to hear legal arguments over the wording and implications of Ms Giuffre’s settlement with Epstein.

If the case moves forward, the Duke of York could be forced to sit for a deposition under oath and turn over decades of private communications.

The royal’s attorney Andrew B Brettler has previously argued the civil case should be dismissed as the 2009 settlement absolved him of any liability.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has said a trial could begin between September and December of 2022 if no settlement is reached.

Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of five charges of grooming and trafficking teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 in a separate federal criminal trial last week.

Ms Giuffre’s claims did not form a part of the prosecution case in Maxwell’s trial.

The 38-year-old mother of three, who has lived in Australia for more than a decade, is suing Andrew for emotional distress and battery.

The Duke of York’s spokesperson told The Independent they had no comment about the unsealing of the 2009 document.

The 12-page settlement states that Ms Giuffre: “Hereby remise, release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge the said Second Parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant from all, and all manner of, action and actions of Virginia Roberts, including State and Federal, cause and causes of action (common law or statutory), suits, debts, dues, sums of money, accounts, reckonings, bonds, bills... and demands whatsoever in law or in equity for compensatory or punitive damages that said First Parties ever had or now have.”

It is understood that Andrew will claim he falls within the category of “other potential defendants” because Ms Giuffre had identified him as one of her alleged abusers at the time she entered into the 2009 settlement agreement.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, royal courtiers are in discussions about what to do if Andrew loses the civil suit launched by Ms Giuffre in September 2021, which alleges that she was forced to have sex with the royal three times while she was being abused by Epstein.

The source was also quoted as saying that Andrew would be asked to give up his remaining patronages to charities and would not be able to go abroad due to the “risk of extradition”, which would result in “a form of internal exile”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the comments were “without foundation”.