Prince Andrew's lawyers claim Virginia Roberts Giuffre is trying to 'achieve another payday at his expense'

Prince Andrew claims he is released from liability under a 2009 settlement agreement - PA

The Duke of York on Friday night urged a judge to throw out the sexual abuse claim made against him, arguing that his accuser was simply trying to make money, concocting “ever more lurid claims” and failing to keep her story straight.

Documents lodged with a New York court offered a robust rebuttal of the “threadbare” complaint made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has alleged that she was forced to have sex with him three times in 2001 when she was 17.

The Duke’s legal team branded the lawsuit “baseless” and said “sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth.”

They suggested that Ms Giuffre’s pattern of filing lawsuits against high-profile individuals should “no longer be tolerated.”

The documents said: “Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has secured for herself over the years.

“This presents a compelling motive for Giuffre to continue filing frivolous lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew.”

The Duke’s lawyers said the abuse his accuser had suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, did not justify her “public campaign against Prince Andrew.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke three times - REUTERS

They accused Ms Guiffre of repeatedly changing her story as she “sought to peddle increasingly salacious and inconsistent accounts” which included no specific detail.

“Giuffre cannot identify, with any specificity, what Prince Andrew supposedly did to her (eg, whether they engaged in sexual intercourse, oral sexual conduct, etc), where the acts took place (save a general reference to Epstein’s mansion), or who else (if anyone) was present at the time,” they said.

“Given the laundry list of purported sexual offenses Giuffre claims Prince Andrew committed against her, the utter lack of factual allegations on the topic is conspicuous and insufficient under the federal pleading standards."

The legal documents state that the Duke “never sexually abused or assaulted” Ms Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies” her “false allegations”.

The filings represent the Duke’s first formal written response to the lawsuit, which was filed in August, and come ahead of a pre-trial hearing next Wednesday.

The Duke’s lawyers argued that a financial settlement Ms Giuffre agreed with Epstein in 2009 meant that she had no legal basis to sue the royal.

They said the agreement was “dispositive” of her complaint and provided “a complete release” of any claim she had against him.

His legal team also lodged a constitutional challenge to the New York Child Victims Act, under which the claim was filed.

The Duke's 2019 Newsnight interview backfired - BBC

In a lengthy document filed to support his bid to have the case thrown out, the Duke’s LA-based lawyer Andrew Brettler, acknowledged that Ms Giuffre ”may well” have been a victim of Epstein, adding that “nothing can excuse, nor fully capture, the abhorrence and gravity” of his “monstrous behaviour” against her.

It added: “However, and without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged misconduct, Prince Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

Mr Brettler said that if the judge did not throw out the lawsuit, Ms Giuffre should provide a "more definitive statement" of her allegations.

It should include when and where the alleged assault in New York occurred as well as specific detail about the physical contact she alleges she had with Prince Andrew, the facts demonstrating her lack of consent, including implied or express threats, and explain how the Duke was said to have known she was a sex-trafficking victim forced to engage in sexual acts with him.

"Accusing a member of the world's best known royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the traditional press,” he said.

“It is unfortunate, but undeniable, that sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth.”

"Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him.”

Mr Brettler said Ms Giuffre had “profited” from her allegations against Epstein and others by selling stories and photographs to the press.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre photographed with the Duke and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001

On the 2009 agreement, he said that as a senior member of the royal family, the Duke fell into one of the “expressly identified categories” of people released from liability.

Royalty, he said, was included in that group alongside politicians, academicians, businessmen and others.

Mr Brettler argued: "To avoid being dragged into future legal disputes, Epstein negotiated for this broad release, insisting that it cover any and all persons who Giuffre identified as potential targets of future lawsuits, regardless of the merit - or lack thereof - to any such claims.”

His response added that as Ms Giuffre’s claim against the Duke concerned events that predate the release agreement, meaning it was “barred as a matter or law” and should be wholly dismissed, without leave to amend.

The document also argued that because the age of consent in New York is 17, Ms Giuffre must prove she was forced to have sex with the Duke, suggesting that she “comes nowhere close to doing so.”

Epstein was found dead in a New York prison cell in 2019 whilst awaiting a sex trafficking trial.